C3 AI and Arcfield Announce Partnership to Accelerate AI Capabilities to Serve U.S. Defense and Intelligence Communities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, and Arcfield, a leading government technology and mission support provider, announced a customer collaboration to accelerate the design, development, and operation of production-grade Enterprise AI applications to better serve defense and intelligence agencies.

Together, Arcfield and C3 AI will leverage the C3 Agentic AI Platform and C3 Generative AI to support the development, deployment, and maintenance of Enterprise AI applications for Arcfield. With the capabilities of C3 AI solutions, Arcfield will enhance its service offerings to its mission partners, including the company’s proven systems engineering, modeling and simulation, supply chain optimization, predictive maintenance, mission assurance and mission acquisition solutions.

“The future of national security and space mission success will be defined by AI-driven capabilities — and our collaboration with Arcfield represents a significant step forward in applying Enterprise AI to national security and space operations,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO, C3 AI. “By combining C3 AI’s proven technology with Arcfield’s deep domain expertise, together, we will transform how defense and intelligence agencies operate, unlocking new levels of speed, efficiency, and resilience to outpace emerging threats and secure mission success.”

For over 65 years, Arcfield has played a critical role in space defense, space exploration, and hypersonic and nuclear deterrence missions. With C3 Generative AI, Arcfield will leverage the value and efficiency of enterprise-grade generative AI and automation applications to streamline processes and uncover intelligent insights and analysis more efficiently and cost effectively in support of these critical mission areas.

“We are excited to be working with C3 AI to accelerate the adoption of AI within Arcfield and across our mission partners,” said Kevin Kelly, Chairman and CEO, Arcfield. “The threat landscape is evolving at an unprecedented rate and working smarter and faster is no longer optional. AI is the force multiplier we need to outpace our adversaries and ensure mission success for our customers.”

C3 Generative AI is an AI application designed with an intuitive natural language search and chat interface, allowing users of all levels to easily and quickly find information with high precision, perform data analysis, and discover pertinent insights. The application offers robust enterprise-level security, access controls and full traceability for every user.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

About Arcfield

Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 16 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,600 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals. The company has more than 65 years of collective proven experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence, and warfighter readiness. Visit arcfield.com for more details.