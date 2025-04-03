MetLife Teams up with SKYGEN to Transform Dental Provider Digital Experience and Credentialing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife, a leading dental insurance provider focused on advancing quality oral health with innovative solutions, has teamed up with SKYGEN, an industry leader in technology-driven services for dental and vision benefits administration, to transform the way dental providers interact with insurance carriers (payers) and streamline the credentialing process.

Through this strategic collaboration, MetLife will incorporate SKYGEN’s Dental Hub into its dental provider experience. As a single platform, the Dental Hub will allow MetLife's network of providers to interact with all payer partners, complete credentialing and manage provider directory information efficiently in one place.

“We recognize the common pain points that providers experience when it comes to credentialing and varying processes across payers,” said Dr. Peter Fuentes, Chief Dental Officer at MetLife. “Teaming up with SKYGEN enables MetLife to offer its network a transparent and digital hub that not only streamlines the process for providers but expands patient access to quality oral care.”

The Dental Hub allows providers to share credentialing information with all of their participating payer partners in one place and centralizes the primary source verification process. This means providers can get recredentialed with all their participating payer partners by simply keeping their information up to date on the platform, eliminating the need to complete multiple “recredentialing packets” every three years.

The Dental Hub is transforming MetLife’s credentialing process by aligning recredentialing dates across payers. This move to a common credentialing cycle is a paradigm shift for the dental industry that will dramatically reduce the administrative burden that credentialing has historically placed on providers.

“We are thrilled to partner with MetLife, whose longstanding commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and providers reinforces our mission to drive meaningful change in the industry,” said John Schaak, Chief Innovation and Growth Officer, SKYGEN. “The old way of credentialing has been challenging for providers. MetLife understands this and is eliminating this pain point for their providers by adopting the Dental Hub.”

As a leading carrier with one of the largest dental networks, MetLife is at the forefront of value-based dentistry, working to ensure providers and patients benefit from high-quality, outcome-driven care. The integration of the Dental Hub marks a significant advancement in the dental provider digital experience and underscores MetLife's commitment to efficiency, making dental care easier with clear, fast and transparent processes.

MetLife has the largest portfolio of benefits in the market, demonstrating a strong commitment to continually evolving and enhancing its offerings to meet the needs of employers and today's workforce. By providing innovative solutions and services that enable individuals to understand and effectively utilize their benefits, MetLife supports them through both anticipated and unexpected life events, helping to build a more confident future.

To learn more about MetLife’s dental offerings and how to apply for the Preferred Dentist Program, visit Welcome to MetDental.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit https://www.metlife.com.

About SKYGEN

SKYGEN transforms dental and vision benefits management and administration with flexible technology and services that connect and change lives for the better. Through partnerships with payers, providers and government agencies, SKYGEN helps its customers navigate dental and vision benefits management and administration. With its portfolio of third-party administration (TPA), intelligent Software as a Service (SaaS) automation, marketplace connectivity, risk management solutions and above-and-beyond services like Enhanced Benefit Management (EBM), Provider Select Suite platforms, mobile apps and portals, SKYGEN serves nearly 50 million members across all 50 states and more than 40 government and commercial insurers and process 3 million claims monthly. For more information, please visit www.skygenusa.com.