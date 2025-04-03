The HRT Club Partners With MyMenopauseRX to Improve Access to Menopausal Care in 21 States

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The HRT Club, a leading pioneer of direct-to-consumer hormone replacement therapies, today announced its partnership with MyMenopauseRx, the premier online doctor's office devoted to menopause healthcare, to improve access to menopause care for women across 21 states.

Through this collaboration, The HRT Club will offer an exclusive membership discount to MyMenopauseRx patients, allowing them to save up to 90% on prescription costs. In addition, The HRT Club’s members will have the opportunity to use their insurance at MyMenopauseRx to cover the cost of care, which is also available as a $99 cash visit.

“The HRT Club and MyMenopauseRx share a mission to improve access to menopause care, making it more accessible and affordable,” said Cyrille Labourel, CEO of The HRT Club. “Connecting The HRT Club’s affordable prescription model with MyMenopauseRx’s expert virtual care, we are expanding treatment options for women, ensuring they can access the medications and medical expertise they need during this important stage of life.”

Through this partnership — and others on the horizon — The HRT Club advances its mission to democratize hormone therapy access while expanding its reach. MyMenopauseRx patients gain a more affordable way to fill prescriptions, and The HRT Club grows its membership and network of qualified healthcare providers.

“Our goal at MyMenopauseRx is to provide expert-led menopause care that is convenient and affordable,” said Barbra Hanna, DO, CEO of MyMenopauseRx. “Partnering with The HRT Club enables us to offer our patients significant cost savings on their prescriptions, breaking down financial barriers to treatment.”

Patients are already feeling the positive impact of this collaboration. “I am in the process of getting my treatment at The HRT Club, but I just have to say this: MyMenopauseRx’s virtual clinic has been awesome,” said Ann Marie, a patient from Illinois. “The communication is great, and they respond quickly and respectfully, answering all your questions without rushing. They truly listen to you, and I am very happy with the treatment I am receiving. I highly recommend them.”

About The HRT Club

The HRT Club is on a mission to make hormonal treatments accessible to everyone.

Since its launch in April 2024, The HRT Club has quickly become the leading doctor-recommended platform for hormone replacement therapy (HRT). With a network of over 1,000 prescribers and strategic partnerships across the healthcare industry, we are transforming how people access and afford hormonal treatments. Our members enjoy savings of up to 90% on their HRT prescriptions, ensuring that life-changing care is within reach for all who need it. For more information, visit https://thehrtclub.com.

About MyMenopauseRx

MyMenopauseRx was founded by Dr. Barbra Hanna, DO, FACOG, MSCP, with the mission to empower women with access to high-quality virtual menopause care, covered by health insurance, so they can live their best lives. As a virtual doctor’s office and telemedicine platform, MyMenopauseRx specializes in personalized care for women navigating perimenopause and menopause. Virtual appointments with menopause specialists are available in an increasing number of states across the U.S., making expert care more accessible than ever. For more information, visit https://mymenopauserx.com/.