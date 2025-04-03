Solaia Capital Acquires Interest in Modjoul, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solaia Capital Advisors LLC, through its affiliates (collectively, “Solaia”) announce today the completion of an investment in Modjoul, Inc. (“Modjoul”), a leading provider of hardware, software, and AI solutions that enhance workplace safety and productivity for industrial companies. Modjoul’s effectiveness in reducing workplace injuries and costs has led to increased customer demand. Solaia’s investment provides Modjoul with the necessary capital to expand and diversify its customer base and to finalize the development and rollout of its latest AI Manager productivity offering.

“We’re excited about our next stage of growth. Partnering with Solaia will fuel corporate growth and provide us with the necessary capital and operational resources to expand and strengthen our capabilities to meet the rising need for industrial workplace safety,” said Modjoul CEO, Eric Martinez. “By combining Solaia’s strategic expertise with Modjoul’s innovative solutions, Modjoul is uniquely positioned to expand its installed base and offer significant cost-saving and productivity add-ons for our customers.”

“Modjoul’s success in reducing workplace injuries, coupled with cost-savings and operational benefits make Modjoul a compelling investment opportunity for Solaia,” stated Michael Carrazza, Solaia Capital’s CEO. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Modjoul’s management team to accelerate their success.” Robinson & Cole LLP provided legal counsel to Solaia Capital. Davis Wright Tremaine LLP provided legal counsel to Modjoul.

About Modjoul Inc.

Founded in 2016 and based in Greenville, South Carolina, Modjoul’s mission is to eliminate injuries in the workplace while making it safer and able to run more efficiently. Modjoul is committed to keeping employees safe and productive by empowering them through data analytics. Modjoul has a full line of industrial IoT offerings designed to improve operations. Visit modjoul.com to learn more and keep up with the latest Modjoul news.

About Solaia Capital

Solaia Capital is an investment management firm that invests in middle-market companies to create long-term value. Capital resources, combined with value-enhancing operational expertise, are used to complement experienced management teams in the execution of business plans, operational improvement strategies, growth initiatives, industry consolidation and select turnaround and recapitalization plans. Further information, please visit www.solaiacapital.com.