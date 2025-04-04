Bosch and Lavazza Announce Partnership to Bring Barista-Quality Coffee into the Home

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Something’s brewing between Bosch and Lavazza, and it’s just the beginning. Bosch home appliances – the award-winning home appliance brand celebrated for precision engineering – and Lavazza, a globally renowned name in premium coffee, are pleased to announce an exciting new partnership designed to deliver barista-quality coffee at the touch of a button, right in the comfort of your home. Coffee lovers can look forward to special offers, exclusive promotions and memorable brand experiences as part of this dynamic collaboration.

"Exceptional coffee isn’t just for cafés – it’s for your kitchen too. By partnering with Lavazza, we’re helping people enjoy rich, flavorful coffee at home, every single day.” - Bosch Share

Together, Bosch and Lavazza are redefining the at-home coffee experience by combining world-class engineering and expertly roasted beans to brew great-tasting coffee. With Bosch’s fully automatic espresso machines and Lavazza’s commitment to quality and sustainability, this collaboration represents a shared passion for mastery, innovation and elevating everyday rituals.

Bosch’s espresso machines were invented for life, offering more than 35 drink options in select models and intuitive, one-touch brewing functionality that simplifies coffee preparation at home. Lavazza brings more than a century of coffee expertise and a global selection of premium blends sourced from Brazil, Colombia, the United States and beyond, all grounded in a commitment to sustainability, research and innovation.

“Exceptional coffee isn’t just for cafés – it’s for your kitchen too,” said Patricia Alombro, Brand Manager for Consumer Products at BSH. “By partnering with Lavazza, we’re helping people enjoy rich, flavorful coffee at home, every single day.”

“This collaboration is a celebration of two brands dedicated to quality and innovation,” said Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing at Lavazza. “We’re excited to combine our premium coffee with Bosch’s expertly crafted machines to create unforgettable coffee moments at home.”

The synergy is just beginning. Follow along as Bosch and Lavazza roll out new ways to enjoy premium coffee experiences at home. As a first taste of what’s ahead, consumers who recently registered their Bosch espresso machine may be eligible for special offers on their next Lavazza coffee order. Stay tuned for updates at bosch-home.com/us or lavazzausa.com.

About Bosch Home Appliances

With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide and globally for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. The company has been selling high-quality, premium appliances in the United States since 1991, frequently receiving top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, headquartered in Irvine, Calif. and part of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group (a Bosch Group company), a global leader in the home appliance industry. To learn more: bosch-home.com/us/

About Lavazza

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with a turnover of over € 2.7 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with eight manufacturing plants in five countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, intending to continue to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup. Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the focus on sustainability - economic, social and environmental - which has always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies. "Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, to create sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.