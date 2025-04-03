Student Athlete Score Signs Michigan Athletics to a Multi-Year Deal to Enhance NIL Strategy

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Student Athlete Score, the premier athlete marketing intelligence platform, is excited to announce a multi-year deal with Michigan Athletics. Michigan will utilize Student Athlete Score’s cutting-edge data, audience insights, and AI-powered tools to educate student-athletes on their audiences, track athlete engagement, and help student-athletes identify potential brand collaborations.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint by signing Michigan, one of the most iconic programs in college athletics,” said Brent Wall, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Student Athlete Score. “This underscores the growing demand for smarter, data-driven NIL strategies, and we’re excited to help Michigan’s athletes and staff navigate this evolving space with confidence. Student Athlete Score is committed to empowering universities with the tools they need to navigate the NIL era.”

About Student Athlete Score

Student Athlete Score is a leading athlete marketing intelligence platform that provides universities, collectives, and brands with real-time data and AI-powered insights to maximize NIL opportunities. By simplifying athlete-brand connections and offering powerful analytics, Student Athlete Score helps institutions optimize their NIL strategies with precision.