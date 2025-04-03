Leading Edge Residential Real Estate Joins Paintzen Partner Program

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paintzen, Powered by Arch Painting, today welcomed Leading Edge Residential Real Estate to the Paintzen Partner Program. As a program member, Leading Edge enjoys access to the Paintzen platform, which enables its agents to price and book residential painting projects in less than five minutes. This is a huge competitive advantage in the fast-paced residential real estate market, where homeowners and brokers are looking to present a property in top condition for listing and sale and sometimes need to make improvements at a moment’s notice. Leading Edge is integrating Paintzen as a white label platform available to all of its agents.

Paintzen is a technology-enabled pricing and contracting platform owned by Arch Painting, the region’s leading paint services contracting company. Arch, which was founded in 1997, annually paints nearly 10,000 properties across New England and the United States. Part of the company’s unique value is rooted in its use of technology to better price, access talent and service customers in today’s digitally driven economy.

The real estate industry is cluttered with empty promises and mediocre service. Leading Edge stands different by design. Their agents understand and embrace their fiduciary duty to clients because that's what their largest financial assets deserve. Across New England, from Boston to the Berkshires, Cape Cod to Rhode Island, Leading Edge has built its reputation by delivering measurable results - not just promises. Their partnerships, like this one with Paintzen, aren't about convenience - they're about creating value. Leading Edge doesn't just aim to sell homes - they aim to get more for them. The numbers prove it - Leading Edge consistently achieves 4.24% more for their seller clients than market average.

The residential real estate industry, with its fast timelines and high expectations, is exactly the kind of industry that can benefit from Paintzen’s unique offer. With a few swift keystrokes on a laptop or mobile phone, users can detail the kind of work they need done and receive pricing information for interior paint projects in five minutes. Paintzen then matches the user with a crew that can be on site and painting in as few as five days, before competitors have even provided an estimate. Exterior painting requests generate a same-day telephone call followed by equally rapid pricing and deployment.

"Let's be honest - buyers are visual creatures. Fresh paint in today's trending colors is the difference between 'just another house' and 'I must have this home,'" says Linda O'Koniewski, CEO of Leading Edge. "The data is clear - professionally painted homes command premium prices. When we tell sellers to paint, we're telling them how to make more money. It's that simple. Clean, current colors create an emotional response that buyers pay for. Every. Single. Time."

“Paintzen’s easy, digital access to painting services helps remove barriers from the to-do checklist in preparing a house for sale,” said Rich Kilgannon, President & CEO of Arch Painting. “Agents at Leading Edge will have a competitive advantage in the market by offering their clients Paintzen’s automated home painting services. We welcome Leading Edge to the Paintzen Partnership program and look forward to working together to beautify homes in the greater Boston area.”

About Paintzen, Powered by Arch

Paintzen was founded in 2013 as a consumer-facing, on-demand booking tool to help homeowners and renters easily find qualified professionals to paint their interiors. Since then, the service has expanded to become a go-to resource for consumers and designers. Under Arch, Paintzen now combines the power of technology and painting services in one convenient platform. With a few swift keystrokes, customers can use the technology interface for automated pricing, booking and painting delivery. In a world where time is precious and people increasingly rely on technology-enabled solutions for convenience and access, Paintzen fundamentally changes the contracting and delivery process, allowing users to seamlessly access a dedicated project coordinator and an experienced painting crew, backed by Arch, a 27-year-old, premiere painting brand. Learn more about Paintzen at www.paintzen.com.