Grove Debuts New Connected TV Ad, Expanding Reach to 57 Million Conscientious Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), the world’s first plastic neutral retailer, a leading sustainable consumer products company, certified B Corporation, and Public Benefit Corporation, today announced the launch of a new connected TV (CTV) advertising campaign, marking an important expansion of its marketing strategy to reach even more conscientious consumers. This new campaign underscores Grove’s expanded focus beyond its heritage in environmental sustainability to also lead the industry on human health, redefining the retail experience for modern families by offering a curated, vetted selection of high-quality, planet-friendly products across every corner of the home.

With this latest initiative, Grove Collaborative is bringing its message to a broader audience of 57 million conscientious consumers who prioritize sustainability and personal health when shopping for everyday home essentials — without compromising on quality or performance. The ad highlights Grove’s goal: to provide families with trusted, expertly vetted products that make it easier to create a healthier home and planet.

“Grove isn’t just another retailer—we’re completely reimagining what it means to shop for your family and home,” said Jason Buursma, VP of Marketing at Grove Collaborative. “This campaign is a bold step forward in sharing our story with millions of families who want to align their purchases with their values. Through TV, we can reach them in an engaging and impactful way, reinforcing that Grove is more than just a brand—we’re a trusted partner in making better choices.”

“Faced with a barrage of products claiming safety and sustainability, today’s consumers find themselves trapped in a cycle of doubt and confusion,” Buursma continued. “Every shopping experience turns into an exhausting ordeal as they scrutinize labels and research ingredients, desperate to protect their family from potential harm. They struggle with the fear of making the wrong choice, overwhelmed by conflicting claims and greenwashing tactics. Grove is here to remove that burden, providing families with a simple, transparent, and reliable way to shop for products that truly align with their values—without second-guessing their decisions.”

This 30 second ad takes viewers into American homes as families experience real moments with their children and work through their home routines. The story speaks to parents and the decisions they make every day for their children, fur children, and families, centered around their homes. But homes aren’t just four walls: it’s where their family’s hands and feet are as well as where their hopes and dreams live. The ad speaks to the reality that the decisions people make for their homes aren’t just functional — they’re personal and intimately tied to their values, needs, wants, and desires.

Throughout the spot, viewers can see some of Grove’s curated assortment of home essentials, spanning categories such as personal care, cleaning, wellness, baby, pet, kitchen and pantry, and more. With an emphasis on sustainability, each product meets Grove’s rigorous standards for quality ingredients, efficacy, and environmental responsibility, ensuring families never have to compromise between what works for them and what’s good for the planet.

“This campaign is designed to build a deep emotional connection with our audience,” said Jordan Savage, VP of Brand & Creative at Grove Collaborative. “We aim to create a lasting impression of Grove and inspire viewers to consider us now or in the future. This is based on what we stand for as a Company but also the values we share with our customers: trust, transparency, and uncompromising care for their family and planet.”

“We’re also excited to share Grove’s new tagline with customers through this ad: Your Home, Healthier,” continued Savage. “This tagline speaks to a deeper concern our customers have—the health of their families and what they’re bringing into their homes and putting in or on their bodies. It reflects our belief that a healthier home isn’t just about sustainability; it’s about trust, safety, and well-being.”

This commercial was written and directed by Happy Monster’s Amos Goss. “This one hit close to home—literally. After having kids, my wife and I became more aware of the stuff we bring into our house. When your offspring starts slobbering on the furniture, you start reading ingredient labels. The Grove team wanted to show why healthier, more sustainable household goods actually matter. The insight was simple: these products don’t just touch every surface in our home—they touch the people (and pets) we love most. Finding a way to bring that to life in a way that felt beautiful, real, and inspiring—without feeling like just another 'better for you' ad—was really exciting.”

The ad buy is being managed by CTV agency Keynes Digital. Agency Credits are shared below. The ad will debut across leading streaming platforms and digital channels, engaging consumers where they are and inspiring them to make better choices for their homes, families, and the planet.

To watch the new ad, visit https://www.youtube.com/@GroveCollaborative/videos. For more information about Grove, visit www.Grove.co.

About Grove

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is the one-stop online destination for everyday essentials that create a healthier home and planet. Explore thousands of thoughtfully vetted products for every room and everyone in your home, including household cleaning, personal care, health and wellness, laundry, clean beauty, kitchen, pantry, kids, baby, pet care, and beyond. Everything Grove sells meets a higher standard — from health to sustainability and performance — so you get a great value without compromising your values. As a B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation, Grove goes beyond selling products: every order is carbon neutral, supports plastic waste cleanup initiatives, and lets you see and track the positive impact of your choices. Shopping with purpose starts at Grove.com.