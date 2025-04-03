Unity Announces Development of Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Title Survival Kids in Close Partnership with KONAMI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unity, the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced it has developed a day-one release title for Nintendo Switch™ 2, Survival Kids, in close partnership with Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. (KONAMI), and built entirely on Unity 6 for Nintendo Switch 2.

“The opportunity to develop Survival Kids with KONAMI has been an invaluable experience, giving us insights that will help us keep improving the performance and stability of the Unity Engine for all our customers,” said Adam Smith, Unity. Share

“The opportunity to develop Survival Kids with KONAMI has been an invaluable experience, giving us insights that will help us keep improving the performance and stability of the Unity Engine for all our customers,” said Adam Smith, VP of Unity Engine Product Management. “Testing of our own technology aligns with a recent shift in our development approach to ensure our tools are production-tested first so game developers can confidently create beautiful games that run smoothly.”

Survival Kids represents the first time Unity has designed and developed a game end-to-end in collaboration with a publisher partner.

The project enabled the Unity team to improve the performance and stability of the engine. Survival Kids uses a wide range of Unity capabilities, from core engine features like URP and Netcode, to live services like Lobby and Relay.

Survival Kids represents a landmark collaboration between KONAMI and Unity, blending classic survival gameplay with modern innovation. Introducing new co-op mechanics and multiplayer functionality, the game stays true to its roots while also evolving for today’s players.

Check out the newly released announcement trailer for more information about Survival Kids.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity's plans, strategies and objectives. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

About Konami Group

Konami Group was established in 1973, starting as an amusement machine manufacturer for arcades. Over the years, the company has grown to include different business units across various markets. Currently, Konami Group corporation includes the Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Gaming & Systems, and Sports Businesses. The company went public on the Osaka Securities Exchange in 1984, the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1988, and the London Stock Exchange in 1999. For more information, visit: www.konami.com/en.

About Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami Digital Entertainment, which is the core company of Konami Group, develops entertaining content for mobile, console and card games. The company is known for global franchises such as eFootball™, Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Contra, as well as the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game series. www.konami.com/games/corporate/en/

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.