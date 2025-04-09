HITN Presents First Annual EDYE Showcase Unveiling Latest Content Offerings and Business Updates

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HITN, the nation’s leading Spanish-language media source for educational and cultural programming, presented today a special digital event to celebrate EDYE's sixth anniversary, highlighting its extraordinary growth and announcing important new content and business developments. For direct access, click here.

EDYE is the only premium preschool content ecosystem designed specifically for US Hispanic, Latin American, and Brazilian audiences. It is supported by world-renowned content producers including WildBrain, Studio100, the Jim Henson Company, Sesame Workshop, 9 Story, Animaj, Smurfs, and many others.

Launched six years ago as an SVOD platform, it has evolved into a comprehensive content provider of services across multiple media channels. During the showcase presentation, HITN announced that EDYE services now reach an impressive 14 million subscribers throughout the region.

"Children are major consumers of video content and deserve a safe entertainment space that also provides elements contributing to their development and growth. That's why six years ago at HITN, we decided to create EDYE, the first premium platform fully dedicated to presenting preschool content of the highest quality with the widest possible distribution, utilizing the most advanced technology available," said Guillermo Sierra, Head of Television & Digital Services at HITN.

The showcase featured several significant announcements, including the launch of EDYE-TV, a pay TV linear channel now available throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America. This service will also facilitate the creation of branded blocks for broadcasters.

EDYE's executive team provided a comprehensive review of activities in content, marketing, distribution, and community services. This included highlighting their important work in classrooms across rural areas in Mexico in partnership with the US Consulate in Merida, Yucatan, and the Department of Education of the state of Campeche.

Staying at the forefront of technology, EDYE also announced the development of new AI-powered features that will allow children to chat with Ray, EDYE's mascot, in a secure environment to help them navigate EDYE's vast content catalog and answer basic questions. The platform is integrating sophisticated natural language models with high-security structures to ensure a safe experience.

For more information about EDYE and its services, please visit www.edye.com or contact Eric Turpin at eturpin@hitn.org.

About HITN

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 35 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the HITN GO app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

About EDYE

EDYE is an ecosystem of premium content for preschool-aged children, including an SVOD platform, a linear Pay TV channel, branded blocks for broadcast television, and a hub for various digital games and activities. EDYE offers fun and safe content curated by early childhood development experts. With one of the largest libraries of world-renowned preschool series including characters beloved by children, as well as games, activities, e-books, and guides to help parents learn about the value and benefits of content, EDYE is currently available on all major digital platforms and devices and through pay TV, Internet, and mobile operators in the United States and Latin America. For more information, visit https://edye.com. Follow EDYE on Instagram and Facebook.