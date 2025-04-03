EasyStreet Systems Secures ALDOT Approval for Safer, Cost-Effective Smart Poles in Highway Right-of-Ways

MONTGOMERY, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyStreet Systems, a leading provider of composite smart pole solutions, has successfully secured approval from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for the use of its direct-bury composite poles in clear zones. This marks a significant step forward in expanding cost-effective and safety-compliant infrastructure solutions for telecommunications and smart city applications.

Most Departments of Transportation (DOTs) require poles installed in clear zones to have a "break-away" mechanism to enhance passenger safety in the event of a collision. Traditional break-away poles rely on flange-mounted bases secured by shear-pin break-away bolts, which impose a 1,000 lb. vertical weight limit. As a 20-foot steel pole itself can weigh 750-800 lbs., this restriction significantly limits pole size and the amount of equipment that can be attached.

EasyStreet’s direct-bury composite poles offer a breakthrough alternative. Through extensive testing, including third-party validation, the company has demonstrated that its poles exhibit a safe buckling failure mode when subjected to impact forces, mimicking the energy-absorbing characteristics of traditional break-away systems. This approval allows carriers and contractors to install direct-bury composite poles in DOT clear zones, delivering cost savings, simplified installation, and expanded equipment-carrying capacity.

“This approval is a game-changer for infrastructure development in highway DOT clear zones,” said Peter Chase, CEO of EasyStreet Systems. “Our direct-bury composite poles provide an innovative and cost-effective solution that enhances safety while reducing installation complexity and expense. This decision paves the way for broader adoption across other DOTs nationwide.”

Initial installations under this new classification are set to begin in April, with a Southeast-based neutral host provider deploying EasyStreet poles to support small cell network expansion. These deployments were made possible through collaboration with regional engineering teams and permitting experts to validate the safety and performance of the direct-bury design.

“EasyStreet’s direct-bury composite poles are saving us $8,000 to $10,000 per site by eliminating the need for heavy equipment and costly foundation work,” said Darryl Forster, Regional Manager - Permitting & Utilities for a major U.S. network infrastructure provider. “This approval allows us to streamline deployment, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency in expanding our network infrastructure. Our work with local engineering and deployment teams demonstrates how this solution can benefit DOTs nationwide by providing a safer, more cost-effective alternative for clear zone installations.”

With this approval, EasyStreet Systems continues to lead the industry in developing smart, sustainable infrastructure solutions that support the evolving needs of telecom providers, municipalities, and DOTs across the country.

