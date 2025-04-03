NextGen Growth Partners Announces Successful Exit from DAWGS

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Growth Partners ("NGP") announced today that they have successfully exited their investment in Door and Window Guard Systems, Inc. ("DAWGS") through a sale to The Riverside Company. This transaction marks a significant milestone for DAWGS and represents the first exit from NGP’s Fund II.

DAWGS is a leading provider of steel door and window guards designed to secure vacant properties. Since its founding, DAWGS has set the industry standard in vacant property security, offering turnkey solutions for lenders, municipalities, investors, and property owners. Their proprietary products are designed to prevent theft, vandalism, and unauthorized occupation, providing superior security and peace of mind to clients nationwide.

Following NGP’s investment in 2021, DAWGS has experienced substantial growth, expanding its market reach and strengthening its operational capabilities under the leadership of CEO Nick Oberhouse. In 2022, DAWGS acquired Vacant Property Security (VPS). With a focus on service excellence and innovation, DAWGS has enhanced its offerings and extended its presence into new regions.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with DAWGS and the tremendous strides the team has made over the past few years,” said NGP Managing Partner Brian O’Connor. “From day one, DAWGS demonstrated a deep commitment to its customers and a drive for innovation. We are confident that under Riverside’s ownership, DAWGS will continue its impressive trajectory of growth and industry leadership.”

“I am immensely grateful for the support and strategic guidance from NGP throughout our partnership,” said DAWGS CEO Nick Oberhouse. “With their backing, we have been able to scale our operations and further establish DAWGS as the go-to solution for vacant property security. As we embark on this next phase with Riverside, we are excited to build on our momentum and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Ryan Welage, VP of Operations, added, “Joining DAWGS alongside NGP’s investment was a unique opportunity to be part of something truly transformative. From day one, it was clear we had the right mix of people, purpose, and support to drive real change. Over the past few years, we’ve built a stronger, more scalable business-enhancing service delivery, investing in talent, and improving our operational backbone. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished and energized for what’s ahead with Riverside.”

Brandon Buhai, former owner and President of DAWGS, also expressed enthusiasm for the company’s future. “DAWGS has been securing vacant properties for over a decade, and this transition marks an exciting new chapter. Partnering with NGP has been instrumental in positioning DAWGS for long-term success. With Riverside, we look forward to continuing this momentum and delivering even greater value to our customers."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor and Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal counsel to DAWGS.

About NextGen Growth Partners

Headquartered in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago, NextGen Growth Partners is a private equity firm that partners with exceptional entrepreneurial talent to acquire, operate, and grow lower middle-market businesses across a variety of industries. The firm has a strong track record of creating value through growth and operational improvements.

About DAWGS

Door and Window Guard Systems, Inc. (DAWGS) is the industry leader in vacant property security solutions, offering innovative steel door and window guards that provide unparalleled protection against break-ins, vandalism, and unauthorized occupation. With a commitment to quality and customer service, DAWGS serves clients across the United States, securing thousands of properties annually.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private equity and flexible capital options for business owners and portfolio company employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.