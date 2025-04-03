Intelsat Secures U.S. Space Force Contract to Provide Maritime Satellite Connectivity

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, won a U.S. Space Force contract to provide commercial satellite communications bandwidth, equipment and services to the U.S. Defense Department (DoD) for global maritime coverage. The 12-month task order is part of the proliferated Low Earth Orbit (pLEO) 10-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle, established in 2023 to allow the DoD streamlined access to the growing number of low-earth orbit (LEO) SATCOM services offered via authorized resellers and operators to optimize and enhance all-domain communications.

“As a trusted provider of resilient satellite communication services to the U.S. Government for 60 years, Intelsat is uniquely positioned to offer value-added solutions to the Defense Department through this important program,” said David Broadbent, President of Intelsat Government Solutions. “Our partnerships with LEO operators, combined with our fleet of more than 55 GEO satellites, global teleports, security operations center and one of the largest terrestrial network in the world, positions Intelsat to provide strong but flexible communications during critical missions.”

For this task order, Intelsat will deliver satellite capacity services in support of global maritime operations for multiple government end users. The pLEO contract has rapidly expanded across the DoD, streamlining access to LEO satellite services and accelerating innovation for warfighters. In just over a year, spending surpassed $660 million, exceeding two-thirds of the original $900 million cap. Recognizing its impact, DISA subsequently raised the pLEO contract ceiling to $13 billion just 15 months after its award to meet growing demand. As a leader in the telecommunications industry, Intelsat is committed to securing and executing future pLEO task orders to support the evolving needs of the DoD.

