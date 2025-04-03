Jack Daniel's and McLaren Racing Unveil Limited Edition Tennessee Whiskey for 2025 F1 Season

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jack Daniel Distillery today announced the release of a new limited edition Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey in celebration of its continued partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team. The 2025 limited edition McLaren Racing X Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is elevated at 86 proof (43% abv) and incorporates bold packaging designs that nod to the unmatched histories of both brands.

“2024 was a fantastic year for the McLaren Formula 1 Team which saw the team secure the coveted Constructors' Championship title. We couldn't be more proud to partner with a brand that continues to redefine success in the pursuit of continued improvement,” said Jamie Butler, Jack Daniel’s Global Brand Director. “This year’s McLaren X Jack Daniel’s limited edition bottle features a new label and packaging design and higher proof that embodies the same spirit Mr. Jack himself lived by – Every day we make it, we make it the best we can.”

“We’re delighted to launch our third limited edition bottle in collaboration with Jack Daniel’s, offering our fans a special way of celebrating another exciting year of going racing together,” said Nick Martin, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing.

The limited edition 2025 McLaren X Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey starts with Jack Daniel’s classic grain bill of 80% corn, 8% rye and 12% malted barley. Distilled in Lynchburg, Tennessee, the whiskey is mellowed drop by drop through 10 feet of charcoal before maturing in new, American white oak barrels handcrafted to the highest standards. At the elevated 86 proof, this Tennessee Whiskey offers a richer, more robust flavor profile with a medium bodied blend of balanced caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak, with a creamy, clean finish.

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniels is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Bonded, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand. Visit www.jackdaniels.com for more information.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across six racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix and Driver Development programme member Bianca Bustamante. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

