o9 Goes Live at Prada Group with Advanced Production and Procurement Planning Capabilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, has announced the successful implementation of its advanced production and procurement planning capabilities to enhance operational efficiencies and ensure high-quality standards across Prada Group’s leather goods division.

The global luxury fashion company owns iconic brands including Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, Car Shoe, and Marchesi 1824. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Prada Group has a strong presence in Ready-To-Wear, Footwear, Leather Goods, and Eyewear across Europe, Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.

Prada Group chose to partner with o9 to better optimize planning across its highly complex and multi-tier global supply chain, develop finished goods and semi-finished goods production plans, provide greater visibility into capacity at internal factories and external suppliers, as well as align raw material procurement with production plans.

Through this collaboration, o9’s Digital Brain platform will provide Prada Group with custom production workflows that allow planners to assess risks and approve production orders efficiently. It will tailor reports to support near real-time procurement decisions, and access root-cause analysis reporting to provide insights across ongoing and upcoming production flows that help the company’s planners anticipate and proactively mitigate potential supply chain issues.

“o9 is pleased to partner with Prada Group on its journey to optimize production planning with a world-class platform that mitigates potential risks that could create capacity bottlenecks, and to develop processes that enable smarter procurement, planning, and decision-making,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, o9’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Prada Group in the years to come.”

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.