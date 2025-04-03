LiveRamp Announces Collaboration with Western Union Media Network to Unlock Multicultural Audiences for Advertisers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today announced an expansion of its partnership with Western Union, that will connect Western Union Media Network’s expansive and multicultural audiences to LiveRamp’s data collaboration network. The expansion builds on LiveRamp’s work with Western Union to provide deterministic identity and power better experiences for Western Union’s customers.

For more than 170 years, Western Union has been synonymous with trust and reliability across its global customer base. With a breadth of insights based on Deterministic Financial Transaction Information including senders, receivers, and the locations its customers are using, Western Union Media Network can deliver unique capabilities to advertising partners looking to reach its busy, multicultural audiences.

LiveRamp helps advertisers drive value via the Western Union Media Network, including the ability to:

Run programmatic campaigns on Western Union Media Network’s platforms. Marketers can collaborate with Western Union to leverage its first-party data, connecting with authenticated audiences to deliver better customer experiences and foster new opportunities. Western Union Media Network has tapped LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution to enable advertising on its authenticated inventory.

Measure multicultural omnichannel campaigns with increased accuracy. Western Union's team can manage programmatic campaigns on its Media Network to drive the best results for marketers.

Access Western Union's audiences anywhere in the ecosystem. Western Union Media Network leverages its rich customer insights to help advertisers drive a winning consumer data strategy and unlock powerful new insights. By responsibly making its audiences available via LiveRamp's vast collaboration network, advertisers can leverage this data for activation across the ecosystem.

“Western Union has a diverse global customer base, and our work with LiveRamp is critical to helping us extend partnership value to our customers across our Media Network,” said Chris Hammer, Senior Vice President, Western Union. “We’re continuing to work with LiveRamp to utilize Western Union’s authentic and trusted relationship with our customers to help the advertising ecosystem more effectively target relevant brand messaging to an underserved and hard to reach audience. This includes adding more cutting-edge capabilities to Western Union Media Network, as well as deepening data collaborations to uncover Media Network synergies across our partnerships.”

Through the Western Union Media Network, LiveRamp has helped to drive critical results for partners, across a number of categories including Automotive, Insurance, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Ecommerce, QSR, Financial Services, Telecom, and CPG. LiveRamp and the Western Union Media Network will continue to scale, as well as explore other data collaboration tools including data clean rooms, as they look to fuel innovation and unlock powerful measurement for advertisers.

“Western Union plays an irreplaceable role in the lives of its customers, and through Western Union Media Network, helps other companies to craft engaging experiences for its multicultural audiences, as well as to deliver the personalized, relevant advertising these consumers demand,” said Vihan Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, LiveRamp. “While LiveRamp and Western Union Media Network are off to a strong start with driving people-based marketing for their advertisers, we’re only scratching the surface of the value that we can drive for Western Union’s advertisers, as well as every stakeholder in this formidable network.”

Learn more about LiveRamp’s solutions for financial services companies here: https://liveramp.com/solutions/financial-services/.

