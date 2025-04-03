Astronics to Provide Advanced Frequency Converter for NASA-Boeing X-66 Demonstrator Aircraft

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading supplier of advanced technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries, announced today it has been selected to provide the Frequency Converter Unit (FCU) for the NASA and Boeing Transonic Truss-Braced Wing (TTBW) X-66 aircraft demonstrator. In addition to designing the FCU, Astronics will collaborate closely with project stakeholders to support ground and flight tests, slated to start in 2028.

The FCU changes the output of the newly adapted 115VAC, 3-phase Variable Frequency Generator to 115VAC, 3-phase, constant frequency (400 Hz) for the aircraft’s main power buses. This capability enables the use of legacy onboard systems and loads that are qualified to 400Hz constant frequency power.

"Built on Astronics’ proven technology platform, the Frequency Converter Unit offers unparalleled efficiency and reliability, tailored to meet the unique demands of this groundbreaking aviation project. Being part of this collaboration with Boeing and NASA is an honor. We believe our advanced frequency conversion technology will play a critical role in the successful testing and operation of the X-66 demonstrator, helping to advance the goal of more sustainable aviation," said Jon Neal, President of Astronics AES.

Astronics is a long-term supplier of electrical power system products to Boeing in both the commercial and defense markets. The TTBW program marks a significant milestone in the aviation industry’s pursuit of sustainability, highlighting innovative technologies that support the industry’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries with proven innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

