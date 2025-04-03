Cibolo Health Announces Strategic Partnership with OHT Workforce Solutions to Strengthen Rural Hospital Networks

FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cibolo Health, a leader in supporting rural hospitals through clinically integrated networks, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with OHT Workforce Solutions. This collaboration is designed to address the critical staffing needs of rural healthcare facilities, enhancing access to highly qualified medical professionals for member hospitals within Cibolo Health networks.

Rural hospitals face unique challenges, including limited access to skilled healthcare professionals. Through this exclusive partnership, OHT Workforce Solutions will serve as the dedicated staffing provider for Cibolo Health and its clinically integrated networks. By leveraging OHT Workforce’s expertise in healthcare staffing, rural hospitals will benefit from streamlined recruitment, improved workforce stability, and enhanced patient care.

“Our mission at Cibolo Health is to strengthen rural healthcare by fostering collaboration and integration among hospitals,” said Nathan H. White, CEO of Cibolo Health. “By partnering with OHT Workforce Solutions, we are ensuring that our network hospitals have access to a reliable pipeline of skilled professionals, ultimately improving healthcare delivery in rural communities.”

OHT Workforce Solutions specializes in customized staffing strategies that address the unique demands of rural hospitals. Their commitment to exclusively serving Cibolo Health’s network means a tailored approach to workforce development, allowing hospitals to focus on patient care rather than staffing concerns.

“We are honored to be the exclusive workforce solutions partner for Cibolo Health,” said Brian Rahman, President of OHT Workforce Solutions. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to support rural healthcare facilities by providing top tier staffing solutions. Together, we are committed to ensuring that rural hospitals have the skilled professionals needed to thrive.”

With this partnership, Cibolo Health and OHT Workforce Solutions are taking a significant step toward addressing workforce shortages in rural healthcare. By combining expertise in clinical integration and workforce management, they aim to create a sustainable and effective solution for rural hospitals nationwide.

About Cibolo Rural Health Networks

Cibolo Health helps independent rural hospitals to build clinically integrated networks and shared administrative services that address the unique challenges rural hospitals face. Through its commitment to innovation and collaboration, Cibolo empowers rural healthcare providers to deliver exceptional care, improve patient outcomes, and strengthen the communities they serve. To learn more, visit our website.

About OHT Workforce Solutions

OHT Workforce Solutions is a specialized staffing provider focused on delivering workforce solutions exclusively for Cibolo Health’s clinically integrated networks. With a deep understanding of rural healthcare needs, OHT Workforce ensures that hospitals have access to skilled professionals, reducing staffing shortages and improving patient care outcomes. To learn more, visit our website.