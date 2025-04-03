SGGG & Mako Fintech Team Up to Streamline Asset Management Onboarding

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mako Financial Technologies, Inc. (“Mako”) and SGGG Fund Services Inc. (“SGGG”) are pleased to unveil a strategic alliance to modernize and streamline subscription and KYC processes for fund issuers, advisors, and managers in the US and Canada.

This partnership will allow funds and advisors to automate and optimize their subscription onboarding and servicing workflows. The technical partnership allows for straight through processing of subscriptions into SGGG’s Diamond Fund Administration System and complementary fund services – eliminating rekeying errors and decreasing processing times. Further releases envision automating redemptions and other post-onboarding activities.

SGGG, one of North America’s leading financial services firms, has delivered third-party fund administration, solutions and expertise to asset managers since 1997. Today, SGGG provides administration to 1,100 alternative funds globally with $95 billion of assets under administration.

Mako’s efficient, low-code platform financial client onboarding allows firms to easily create custom data collection workflows. Fund sponsors, advisors and investors are provided with fully tailored experiences, resulting in a streamlined KYC and onboarding process. Mako is the landmark client onboarding platform of the wealth and alternative asset industry, with innovative features like native e-signature, custom data model configuration and bulk repapering.

Mako's client base is robust, with over 80 clients ranging from wealth management firms and institutional capital markets to private and alternative fund issuers, asset management companies, and various other advisors and dealers.

“Our greatest strength is flexibility,” said Raphael Bouskila, Mako’s founder and President. “Each fund is unique, so we’ve leaned into our low-code approach to deliver whitelabelled, compliant, and fully integrated solutions for any fund manager, issuer, or advisor. SGGG shares our values of delivering personalized services to asset managers, and our whole team is proud to work with them to build a world-class and fully integrated subscription agreement processing solution.”

“Advancing technology to improve our clients’ experience has always been in our DNA at SGGG, starting with Diamond,” said Andy Smith, SGGG’s Chief Strategy Officer. “We’re eager to continue raising the bar for great service to investors and issuers with this collaboration.”

The Mako-SGGG system is already in use by several leading asset managers in both the US and Canada. Parties interested in leveraging the system should communicate with their Mako or SGGG contact point to schedule an integration.

About SGGG

SGGG Fund Services Inc. is a leading provider of fund administration to hedge funds, mutual funds, and private debt/equity firms. With headquarters in Toronto and affiliate offices in the United States, Cayman, and India, we believe we succeed only when our clients do. Using our expert staff and Diamond, our in-house proprietary fund administration software, SGGG have been named Canada’s Top Hedge Fund Administrator four years in a row and provide services to more than 1,100 investment funds with $95 billion+ in assets.

About Mako Fintech

Since 2018, Mako has provided cloud-based client engagement and business process automation services, such as digital onboarding, client reporting, and form automation across the Canadian wealth management industry. Mako is honoured to be a 5-Star WealthTech Provider, and a proud member of PMAC. Mako is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and led by a team of finance and technology experts. For more information, please visit www.makofintech.com or email info@makofintech.com.