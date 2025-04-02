Westinghouse and Chemetics Inc. Sign Agreement for Nuclear New Build Projects in Canada and Globally

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company and Chemetics Inc. announced today they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support nuclear new-build projects in Canada and globally. Under the agreement, Chemetics has the potential to design and fabricate alloy or carbon steel vessels and heat exchangers for key AP1000® and AP300™ projects.

“Joining forces enables Westinghouse and Worley Chemetics to address the intricate challenges of energy transition while enhancing nuclear opportunities across Canada,” said Andrew Barr, President of Worley Chemetics. “This partnership extends our 60-year history of delivering sustainable process technologies, supported by our recent ASME nuclear certification and our specialized alloy fabrication facility in Ontario.”

The Chemetics state-of-the-art fabrication facility is located in Pickering, Ontario, where it provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, including module fabrication and assembly and field-construction services across western Canada.

“Chemetics has a long history as a nuclear-certified fabricator, and along with parent company Worley, their combined expertise and proven track record will help us deliver AP1000 and AP300 projects on time and on budget,” said Dan Lipman, President of Westinghouse Energy Systems.

“Partnering with Canadian suppliers like Chemetics drives real economic benefits for the national economy by employing local trades and creating jobs for nuclear new build projects in Canada and internationally,” said John Gorman, President of Westinghouse Canada. “For each AP1000 unit we build around the world, Westinghouse could generate almost $1 billion of Canadian dollars in GDP through local suppliers.”

The announcement is the latest in a series of agreements with Canadian firms to support Westinghouse’s AP1000 and AP300 projects globally.

Owned by Canadian energy powerhouses Brookfield and Cameco, Westinghouse is the only nuclear vendor with an advanced, proven and fully operational advanced Generation III+ reactor technology that is ready to be deployed in Canada and generate electricity by as early as 2035. A four-unit AP1000 facility in Canada can power at least three million homes while supporting $28.7 billion Canadian dollars in GDP during construction and $8.1 billion in GDP annually in ongoing operations. The four-unit project would also create 12,000 high-quality full-time Canadian jobs and provide Canadian firms opportunities to support the more than 30 AP1000 units in the pipeline globally.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.