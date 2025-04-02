Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists Selects Veradigm to Achieve Exceptional Financial Health and Operational Efficiency

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm® (OTCMKTS: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, announced today that Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists has selected elements from the Veradigm solution suite, Veradigm Revenue Cycle Services and Coding Services designed to support growth, improve cash flow and reduce costs. Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists, located near Syracuse, NY, provides total orthopedic care to the surrounding regions, and is currently utilizing Veradigm Revenue Analytics, Veradigm Practice Management and Veradigm Payerpath.

Veradigm Revenue Cycle Services provides a robust suite of solutions designed to enhance healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM). This EHR-agnostic healthcare RCM service empowers healthcare providers to lower accounts receivable (AR) days, reduce claim errors, and generate fewer denials. Veradigm Coding Services seamlessly integrates with a practice’s electronic health record (EHR) system, identifying deficiencies, optimizing coding and claims workflow. Veradigm works collaboratively with practices to manage complex exceptions, increase first-pass claims, and expedite revenue generation.

“Veradigm has been a trusted partner throughout the years, so it really made sense for us to extend our agreement and adopt its turn-key revenue cycle management solution to complement our existing platform,” said Mike Humphrey, Chief Executive Officer of Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists. “When we sought a partner to help streamline our business, we knew we could count on Veradigm’s expertise to handle billing, reduce staff burden and increase revenue.”

“Today’s healthcare provider practices are facing staff and practice operations challenges that can make navigating the end-to-end revenue cycle more difficult than ever,” said Tom Langan, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Veradigm. “Our revenue cycle management solution will streamline workflow and free up time and resources for Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists. We are excited to extend our relationship with the Syracuse Orthopedic Specialist team.”

