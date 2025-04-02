Vertical Cold Storage Acquires Arctic Logistics in Detroit Metro Area

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, has purchased Arctic Logistics in Canton, MI. The acquisition is the fifth new Vertical Cold facility in the past year, making it the sixth largest cold storage company in North America. Terms were not disclosed.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to support customers engaged in cross-border trade and adds a critical location to our growing national footprint,” said Jim Henderson, Chief Commercial Officer at Vertical Cold Storage. “With evolving complexities in U.S.-Canada trade, we’re committed to being a reliable cold chain partner for producers and buyers on both sides of the border. I’m excited to work alongside the outstanding team in Detroit and apply my background in international trade to help our customers navigate this dynamic environment with seamless cold storage solutions.”

The facility, located at 4360 South Haggerty Road, Canton, MI, is 140,000 square feet, has 19 dock doors, and includes over 20,000 pallet positions. Built in 1993 and expanded in 1999, the distribution center has blast freezing, case picking, kitting and cross-docking capabilities. Storage areas have temperatures ranging from -20°F to +40°F. The warehouse is USDA inspection certified and features import and export services for trade with Canada, located minutes away.

“In Vertical Cold we have found the perfect partners to bring our business to the next level for the benefit of our customers and our team. All of us are looking forward to a quick and easy transition, and then to sustained growth,” said John Connor, President of Arctic Logistics.

Vertical Cold Storage is immediately implementing its industry-leading technology and operational platform at the facility, which is well-suited for handling frozen commodities like poultry, retail foods, foodservice, and related perishable products.

About Vertical Cold Storage

Vertical Cold Storage is an industry leader in delivering reliable, flexible, and cost-effective cold storage and logistics solutions for the food and beverage industry. We are committed to giving our customers the competitive edge they need to consistently thrive in the complex and ever-evolving business environment of perishables. We offer temperature-controlled cold storage warehousing and distribution solutions in the cities and surrounding areas of Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Miami, and more. Our services are backed by a goal-oriented team of industry veterans and cutting-edge technology with a singular focus on quality results and excellent customer service. Vertical Cold is focused on acquiring and integrating existing and developing greenfield cold storage facilities and providing a consistent customer experience across our entire platform. More information is available at www.verticalcold.com.

About Platform Ventures

Platform Ventures, LLC (or the “Firm”) is an independent, entrepreneurial private investment firm that invests through closed and open-end opportunistic real estate funds with scalable investment strategies. The Firm’s operator-oriented investment platform is vertically integrated across logistics, housing, and real estate credit through subsidiaries that include Platform Investments, LLC, a wholly owned SEC registered investment advisor. The Firm invests selectively across the capital structure in direct acquisitions, joint ventures, recapitalizations, and reorganizations. Platform Investments, LLC, manages over $3.3 billion of assets1 on behalf of institutional, family office and high net worth investors. Visit platformv.com for more information.

1) As of December 31, 2024. This includes assets managed by our affiliates who are not registered investment advisers, and this amount does not represent Regulatory Assets Under Management as defined by the SEC. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

