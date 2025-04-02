Generational Group Advises a Weight Loss Clinic in Its Sale to Beyond Locus, LLC

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, a market leading Wellness and Weight Loss Clinic in South Florida, to Beyond Locus, LLC. The acquisition closed December 2024.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director of M&A – Eastern Region, David Fergusson and his team, led by Generational Group Affiliate, Anthony Blair and Nick Arnheim, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Emil Nirkis, closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Thomas Hamm and Senior M&A Advisor, Peter Stone established the initial relationship with the Weight Loss Clinic.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “At Generational Group, we are proud to facilitate such impactful transactions.”

