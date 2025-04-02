-

Generational Group Advises a Weight Loss Clinic in Its Sale to Beyond Locus, LLC

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, a market leading Wellness and Weight Loss Clinic in South Florida, to Beyond Locus, LLC. The acquisition closed December 2024.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director of M&A – Eastern Region, David Fergusson and his team, led by Generational Group Affiliate, Anthony Blair and Nick Arnheim, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Emil Nirkis, closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Thomas Hamm and Senior M&A Advisor, Peter Stone established the initial relationship with the Weight Loss Clinic.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “At Generational Group, we are proud to facilitate such impactful transactions.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award-winning, full-service M&A advisory firm. With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the company helps business owners release their business’ wealth by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management. For more information visit generational.com.

