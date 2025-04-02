Snappy Kraken Announces Integration With Catchlight to Scale Personalized Prospect Engagement, Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snappy Kraken, the martech innovator powering simpler, smarter advisor marketing, today announced its integration with Catchlight, the organic growth platform that provides data and insights on leads and clients. The integration offers advisors and enterprises the ability to implement personalized prospect engagement with relevant messaging at scale. In addition, both Snappy Kraken and Catchlight have completed their Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification, a third-party audit on data security protocols. Issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), this certification underscores Snappy Kraken and Catchlight’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards for data protection and operational excellence on behalf of the advisory firms they serve.

Catchlight Integration Enables Scalable, Personalized Prospect Engagement

Catchlight is an AI-powered organic growth platform that gathers up to 2,000 data points on each prospect, equipping advisors with actionable insights about the prospect’s financial picture. Insights and data provided in a profile include estimated investible assets and income, age range and estimated home value, as well the Catchlight Score – a prediction of the likelihood that a prospect may convert to paid advice.

Through this integration, Snappy Kraken users who are signed up for Catchlight will be able to see each prospect’s Catchlight Score, estimated investible assets, estimated income and projected client revenue within the Snappy Kraken application. Plus, they will be able to see even more insights within the Catchlight application. This will enable advisors to identify their most engaged and potentially most valuable prospects and focus marketing efforts where they are likely to have the greatest impact.

“Our technology simplifies advisor growth, providing data-driven insights that help prioritize leads that are most likely to convert and deliver meaningful engagement at scale,” said Wilbur Swan, CEO & co-founder of Catchlight. “Through our integration with Snappy Kraken, we’re combining the power of AI with a proven marketing platform to help advisors meet today’s demand for efficiency and personalization. By focusing marketing efforts where they’re most likely to succeed, advisors can optimize client acquisition, reduce costs and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive wealth management landscape”

This integration leverages AI-powered insights to provide advisors with enriched prospect data, enabling them to identify high-potential prospects, assess financial capacity and seamlessly create and deploy personalized marketing campaigns within their existing Snappy Kraken workflow. Additionally, Catchlight offers advisors a more targeted marketing approach through intelligent segmentation, allowing them to build campaigns for individual prospects, specific groups or their entire contact list.

SOC 2 Type 2 Certification Underscores Commitment to Data Security

As enterprises increasingly prioritize marketing automation solutions with robust compliance and security measures, the SOC 2 Type 2 certification indicates Snappy Kraken and Catchlight’s readiness, willingness and ability to meet these rigorous standards. This certification signals that Snappy Kraken and Catchlight’s security controls and processes have been thoroughly tested over time, providing financial services clients with confidence that sensitive data and client information is well-protected and continuously monitored.

“Earning the SOC 2 Type 2 certification highlights Snappy Kraken’s ongoing commitment to upholding the highest security standards,” said Robert Sofia, founder and CEO of Snappy Kraken. “As the digital landscape rapidly evolves, stringent enterprise security is no longer a nice-to-have. This certification perfectly complements our integration of Catchlight, giving enterprise clients confidence that their contact data and prospect insights are safeguarded by reliable, ongoing security measures.”

With this certification, mid-market and enterprise firms using Snappy Kraken’s technology can streamline vendor due diligence and reduce compliance overhead, knowing the platform adheres to the same rigorous security standards required by large financial institutions. As Snappy Kraken expands its integrations with CRMs, lead generation providers and data enrichment services, the certification reflects the firm’s focus on protecting the growing volume of contact data collected, maintaining high levels of verified security.

These announcements follow the release of Snappy Kraken’s Enterprise Hub, an AI-driven marketing technology solution that offers large financial services organizations complete flexibility, control and robust data analytics over their advisors' marketing activities. For more information on the Snappy Kraken and Catchlight integration, please visit: snappykraken.com/catchlight.

About Snappy Kraken

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology (martech) firm that provides original content, marketing automation, personalized website design and bold, unique marketing campaigns for the financial services industry. Each of these marketing campaigns is informed by rich data.

Snappy Kraken’s innovative approach has earned the company widespread recognition. In 2024, Snappy Kraken received the Wealth Management Industry Award (Wealthie) for Digital Campaign of the Year for its Behavior Gap Audience Builder, and in 2023, it won the Wealthie for Thought Leadership for the Jolt! Conference. The company was also awarded Financial Planning’s 2024 Innovation Awards for its AI-Powered Email Builder and, for four consecutive years, was named Best Overall Content Marketing Software by MarTech Breakthrough (2019-2023). In recent years, Snappy Kraken also ranked #8 and #3 on Financial Planning’s Best Fintechs to Work For lists.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken's solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit SnappyKraken.com.

About Catchlight

Born within Fidelity Labs, Catchlight helps firms grow organically. The proprietary technology builds data-rich lead profiles that include deep insights about their prospects and clients to pinpoint the best opportunities. By enabling firms with elusive data and insights Catchlight can help firms gain efficiency, boost conversion, and grow AUM more strategically. Catchlight is used by firms and banks nationwide including Fidelity Investments and Mercer Global Advisors. For more information, visit www.catchlight.ai or email at sales@catchlight.ai. Follow Catchlight on LinkedIn. ©2024 Catchlight Insights LLC. All rights reserved.