Backblaze and PureNodal Partner to Accelerate AI at Scale Delivering Cost-Effective, Enterprise-Grade Solutions for AI and HPC Workloads.

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers, today announced a partnership with PureNodal, a next-generation cloud platform purpose-built for AI and high-performance compute (HPC) workloads. Together, the two companies will deliver an efficient, high-performance, and cost-effective solution for enterprise-scale workloads such as AI model training, data analytics, and media rendering.

As enterprises scale their AI-driven strategies, PureNodal is helping customers simplify deployment and accelerate outcomes with a cloud compute platform designed from the ground up for resource-intensive workloads. By combining PureNodal’s AI-optimized compute platform—including cloud fabric, low-latency software-defined networking (SDN), and high-performance infrastructure—with Backblaze’s proven B2 Cloud Storage, the partnership delivers a powerful, scalable foundation for AI and HPC workloads without the complexity or cost of legacy cloud solutions.

“We are excited to partner with PureNodal to enable them to offer fast and affordable Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage embedded within their AI and HPC cloud platform,” said Jason Wakeam, Chief Revenue Officer, Backblaze. “PureNodal’s cloud platform together with our object storage, makes it easier—and more affordable—for customers to build the future of AI.”

“We designed PureNodal to address the performance, flexibility, and scalability that next-generation workloads demand,” said Russell Cozart, Chief Marketing & Product Officer of PureNodal. “Partnering with Backblaze lets us offer enterprise-grade object storage right alongside our compute—delivering better economics and a faster path to value for our customers.”

PureNodal Object Storage, Powered By Backblaze, is now available as part of the PureNodal cloud platform. The solution enables organizations to cost-effectively store and access massive volumes of unstructured data with enterprise-grade performance and reliability—ideal for AI, HPC, and other data-intensive workloads.

About Backblaze

Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator delivering a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers. We offer high-performance, secure cloud object storage that customers use to develop applications, manage media, secure backups, build AI workflows, protect from ransomware, and more. Backblaze helps businesses break free from the walled gardens that traditional providers lock customers into, enabling them to use their data in open cloud workflows with the providers they prefer at a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was founded in 2007 and serves over 500,000 customers in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com

About PureNodal

PureNodal is a cloud infrastructure platform purpose-built for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). With a unique architecture optimized for large-scale, enterprise workloads, PureNodal delivers unmatched performance, low-latency networking, and scalable compute capacity at industry-leading economics. The company serves enterprises, media producers, and next-generation innovators looking to accelerate their AI and data-intensive workflows with greater efficiency, agility, and control. To learn more, visit www.purenodal.com.