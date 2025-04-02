NJ TRANSIT to Install Conduent 3D Fare Gates to Modernize Stations

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced a contract with NJ TRANSIT to install state-of-the-art 3D fare gates across two of its stations in New Jersey. NJ TRANSIT will leverage Conduent’s advanced 3D Fare Gate Solution to modernize its infrastructure and enhance the reliability of fare collections.

The nearly 8-foot-tall gates will be installed in the coming months at NJ TRANSIT’s Secaucus Junction and Newark Liberty International Airport stations. The agency also has the option to expand the 3D gates to additional locations, further building on Conduent’s trusted 30 year-partnership with NJ TRANSIT.

“We’re honored to expand our relationship with NJ TRANSIT with their adoption of our 3D Fare Gate Solution,” said Adam Appleby, Group President, Public Sector Solutions at Conduent. “This innovative technology modernizes fare collection and helps ensure fair access to a transit system that benefits the entire region.”

In 2024, NJ TRANSIT awarded a five-year contract to Conduent for the continued implementation and enhancement of its contactless fare collection system.

The new fare gate agreement, for 72 gates in total, comes on the heels of a 2024 contract with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to install 100 Conduent 3D fare gates at nine transit stations in the Philadelphia area. SEPTA’s decision followed a successful pilot program at one station, where the integration of 3D fare gates and transit police efforts to deter fare evasion led to an increase in annual revenue. The gates are also used in Paris by Transilien SNCF.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of streamlined, high-volume mobility services and solutions, spanning tolling and advanced transit systems, which enhance the services provided by transportation agencies to benefit the citizens who use them. For over 50 years, the company has helped clients advance transportation solutions in more than 20 countries.

