EasyVista and Unisys Launch Collaboration to Advance IT Service Delivery and Digital Employee Experiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyVista announced that Unisys (NYSE: UIS) selected them as a key technology partner to elevate digital employee experiences and enhance IT service delivery for large and mid-market organizations. This collaboration enables Unisys to leverage EasyVista’s robust IT service management (ITSM) and IT operations management (ITOM) capabilities to power Enterprise Service Management (ESM) initiatives. These solutions help organizations save money, streamline operations, improve efficiency, and deliver consistently excellent technology support.

The EasyVista Platform unifies service management and establishes a strong IT foundation that is essential for expanding into broader ESM functions. By leveraging a comprehensive approach that brings together ITSM, ITOM, and AI capabilities in a single solution, EasyVista enables organizations to reduce complexity, improve service delivery, and drive operational efficiency at scale.

Unisys provides a comprehensive, secure, and modular approach to managing IT services, incorporating best practices, strategic guidance, and advanced technologies. Integrating EasyVista’s ITSM capabilities, Unisys can provide organizations with innovative, emerging features, such as automated workflows, self-service portals, and real-time analytics, that will help drive productivity and cost efficiencies across IT operations.

“We are excited about the transformative possibilities that come from merging the sophisticated ESM solutions from Unisys with EasyVista’s powerful ITSM platform," said Patrycja Sobera, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Workplace Solutions at Unisys. "This strategic collaboration enables us to offer alternative, lower-cost solutions to clients that optimize their IT operations. Together, we're delivering unparalleled service experiences that will drive success and continued growth for organizations of all sizes."

Unisys is committed to helping organizations mature their IT operations, with this partnership reinforcing its mission to create outstanding digital experiences for employees. EasyVista's platform strengthens Unisys' ESM solutions, giving enterprises tools that simplify key business functions like HR onboarding, facilities management, and customer support. This creates smoother service delivery across all departments. The partnership also opens the door for clients looking for a lower-cost and less complex digital solution.

“We are proud to support Unisys in advancing its ESM solutions with our robust ITSM and ITOM capabilities,” said Patrice Barbedette, CEO of EasyVista. “By being highly integrated into the IT operations environment with advanced ITIL capabilities, AI, and workflow automation, we are empowering Unisys to deliver seamless, efficient, and scalable IT service experiences that drive productivity and value for organizations worldwide.”

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world’s leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what’s possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider delivering comprehensive AI-based IT solutions, including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. EasyVista empowers companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to IT service, support, and operations. EasyVista is dedicated to understanding and exceeding customer expectations, ensuring seamless and superior IT experiences. EasyVista supports more than 3,000 companies worldwide in accelerating digital transformation, enhancing employee productivity, reducing operating costs, and boosting satisfaction for both employees and customers across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, education, and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.easyvista.com.