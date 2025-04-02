Inspectorio Becomes a Passive Accredited Host for the Social & Labor Convergence Program (SLCP)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspectorio and the Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) today announced a new partnership between the two organizations. Inspectorio, a leading AI-powered SaaS platform driving sustainable supply chain solutions, is now a Passive Accredited Host for SLCP, providing a platform for receiving and analyzing verified SLCP social and labor assessments. This accreditation marks a significant step forward in Inspectorio's ongoing commitment to promoting transparency, sustainability, and responsible sourcing within global supply chains.

SLCP provides a Converged Assessment Framework (CAF) for assessing social and labor conditions, providing credible and actionable data that can be shared with multiple users. This helps brands and manufacturers reduce audit fatigue and channel resources more effectively towards meaningful improvements.

"Becoming a Passive Accredited Host for SLCP reaffirms our mission to enable greater transparency and sustainability across supply chains,” said Chirag Patel, CEO, Inspectorio. “This collaboration allows our clients to seamlessly integrate SLCP verified data into our platform, further enhancing their ability to drive responsible sourcing and positive social impacts."

"We're very excited to welcome Inspectorio as a Passive Accredited Host in our Tech eco-system,” said Janet Mensink, CEO, SLCP. “This will support our vision to advance decent work in global supply chains. Our mission is to reduce audit duplication by streamlining assessments and providing credible and actionable data. With Inspectorio’s innovative, technology-driven approach, manufacturers and brands will be able to find a way to share and use SLCP assessment data that suits their needs. Together, we can amplify our collective impact and accelerate meaningful change."

Inspectorio's clients will now be able to leverage SLCP verified data within Inspectorio's robust platform, facilitating easier access to trusted social and labor information, enabling data analytics and interpretation, optimizing decision-making, and advancing sustainability initiatives.

This accreditation underscores Inspectorio's dedication to partnering with globally recognized initiatives, reinforcing its position as an industry leader committed to driving meaningful change in supply chain practices.

For more information, visit Inspectorio.com and slconvergence.org.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered supply chain platform optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers.

Our innovative platform seamlessly connects and digitizes supply chain processes to optimize decision-making, while providing real-time visibility and control over production chain operations.