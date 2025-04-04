Capstone Accounting and Tax Announces Partnership with Seaside Equity Partners

BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Accounting and Tax is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Seaside Equity Partners, a California-based private equity firm. This partnership will provide the financial and strategic support needed to accelerate Capstone’s long-term growth, strengthen client service offerings, and expand the firm’s market presence—all while upholding the core values and commitment that have defined Capstone for decades.

After a record-breaking year in 2024, Capstone is focused on scaling its services and investing in long-term client success. In partnership with Seaside, Capstone is well-positioned to enhance its service capabilities and expand into new markets, while continuing to provide the high level of expertise and personal attention that clients expect.

"We have always been committed to growing in a way that strengthens both our client relationships and our internal team," said Lance Brant, Managing Partner of Capstone Accounting and Tax. "Seaside aligns with our vision, providing not only targeted investment but also strategic resources that allow us to expand while continuing to offer the high-quality service our clients rely on. This partnership enables us to invest in our people, enhance our service offerings, and scale for the future."

As part of this next phase, Capstone is refining its branding to better reflect the breadth of services it provides. The firm has formally transitioned from Capstone Certified Public Accountants, LLC to Capstone Accounting and Tax, reinforcing its commitment to delivering comprehensive tax, accounting, and advisory solutions.

Capstone’s leadership team remains in place, ensuring continuity for both clients and employees as the firm moves forward. With Seaside’s support, Capstone is poised to expand its reach, strengthen its service capabilities, and invest in long-term growth—while continuing to deliver the trusted expertise and personalized financial solutions that clients rely on.

About Capstone Accounting and Tax

Founded in 2004, Capstone Accounting and Tax is a full-service accounting firm providing tax, accounting, and advisory services to businesses and individuals. With local offices across the Pacific Northwest and beyond, Capstone is committed to delivering tailored financial solutions and expert guidance with a local-first approach.

Capstone is actively seeking to invest in small and mid-sized accounting, tax, bookkeeping and HR advisory practices nationally. Please reach out to [doug.parker@seasideequity.com] to discuss possible partnership opportunities.

For more information about Capstone Accounting and Tax, visit www.capstoneaccounting.com.