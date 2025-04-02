Qlik and Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team Continue Partnership to Drive Data-Driven Performance

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence, today announced the renewal of its partnership with the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team for the third year. The collaboration cements Qlik’s role as the team’s “26th rider,” providing advanced analytics that support pre-race planning, real-time race decisions, and post-race performance analysis.

With Qlik, Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team has transformed how it leverages data. Previously reliant on multiple devices and fragmented information, the team now operates with a single source of truth with a new app developed in collaboration with Qlik partner, Differentia Consulting, streamlining decision-making and sharpening its competitive edge. Through real-time insights, Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team is able to refine its race strategy, optimize performance based on race conditions and help to identify top talent.

“Qlik’s technology has been a game-changer for us,” said Doug Ryder, Team Principal of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team. “Our vision is to rise up the world rankings and win big races, and data is an integral part of that journey. Having access to real-time insight allows us to adapt our strategy dynamically, ensuring our riders are in the best position to succeed. As we continue our journey towards the top, our partnership with Qlik will be instrumental in making data work for us.”

“The continued partnership between Qlik and Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team exemplifies the transformative power of data,” said Chris Powell, Chief Marketing Officer at Qlik. “We’ve worked closely with the team, listening to their needs and delivering insights that make a real difference on race day. This collaboration is about more than just data, it’s about helping Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team think differently – making the right decisions at the right moments to achieve their goals. We’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries together.”

The renewed partnership comes ahead of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team taking on the many prestigious Spring classics races in April, including the Ronde van Vlaanderen on April 6 and the queen of the one-day classics, the Paris-Roubaix on April 13 and the Giro d’Italia starting on May 9. These events will serve as key opportunities for the team to put Qlik’s data-powered insights into action and showcase their evolving strategy. A major step forward in this journey is the addition of Tom Pidcock as the team's lead rider. A powerhouse in professional cycling and Team GB gold medallist, Pidcock’s arrival signals a new era of performance and potential for the team.

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team will also be at Qlik Connect 2025, Qlik’s flagship global customer and partner event, taking place from May 13-15 in Orlando, Florida. Attendees will have the opportunity to see how Qlik is working with the team to transform its sporting performance and how data-driven decision-making is shaping the future of elite competition. Attendees will also have the chance to raise funds for Special Olympics, donated by Qlik.Org. Participants will have a chance to compete against their peers, track real-time race metrics, and see their performance come to life on a dynamic Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team dashboard—all powered Qlik.

To secure your spot at Qlik Connect 2025, visit www.qlikconnect.com.

About Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team is a professional cycling team committed to innovation, performance, and sustainability. With a focus on integrating advanced technology and data analytics, the team aims to redefine competitive cycling and achieve top global rankings. For more, visit: https://www.q36-5procycling.com/

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.