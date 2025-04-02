Partners 1st Federal Credit Union Converts to Tyfone to Innovate Digital Banking

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking provider Tyfone today announced Partners 1st Federal Credit Union (Partners 1st, Fort Wayne, Ind.-based and 45,600 members) selected its nFinia® Digital Banking Platform for consumer and business account holders to elevate its digital banking experience and provide members with a seamless, user-friendly platform.

Partners 1st’s current digital provider is Cubus One, which is now part of Tyfone. Clinton Miller, CEO of Partners 1st, explained, “Upgrading to Tyfone’s nFinia platform made complete sense with our strategic business goals. Our primary focus will be on digital investments over the next three to five years. Tyfone’s modern digital platform will provide advanced security features, better financial tools, and expanded self-service options to enhance our overall member experience.”

The nFinia Digital Banking platform is a scalable and configurable platform that delivers an intuitive banking experience for members, enabling them to quickly access both personal and business accounts with a single login. The platform’s configurable, open, API-driven infrastructure allows Partners 1st to integrate with existing third-party retail and business applications to support members’ specific technology needs and goals.

The credit union wanted a stable, seamless, and all-in-one place platform that would allow members to manage their accounts without switching from one application to another. Additionally, being able to offer more self-service alternatives was important.

Miller continued, “Tyfone really understands our vision for the future and the nFinia platform is well-rounded; it is top of the line technology and can provide tools to take digital banking to the next level. We want to help our members plan for the future and for that we need modern architecture that will deliver personalized experiences to each member.”

Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone, said, “Today’s savvy credit unions must keep pace with technological innovations; members expect to be able to transact all their banking needs digitally. We are very pleased that Partners 1st is converting to Tyfone’s nFinia Digital Banking Platform. Having been a Cubus customer, they know the value in having a great relationship between the vendor and the credit union. We are confident we will deliver the best digital tools that will enhance the financial lives of their members while continuing to build upon an already strong vendor and customer relationship.”

About Partners 1st Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., Partners 1st Federal Credit Union focuses on going Beyond the Transaction for their members and truly serving as an advocate and guide. With 20 branches across five states, Partners 1st is dedicated to being a trusted financial partner in every community they serve. Through unique product offerings and resources, their members can achieve their financial goals. Find more information about how Partners 1st Federal Credit Union serves their communities at https://partners1stcu.org.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U. S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.