Participate and Community Capital Partner to Transform Loan Sales and Balance Sheet Optimization for Financial Institutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Capital Technology (“Community Capital”), the premier digital loan marketplace, and Participate (a BankLabs Innovation), a leader in loan participation and syndication automation, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance liquidity solutions and loan sales efficiency for financial institutions. This collaboration creates a first-of-its-kind, scalable platform designed to empower financial institutions with seamless access to a broad, technology-driven network for loan trading, risk management, and capital optimization.

At the core of this collaboration is the seamless integration of Community Capital’s extensive lender network and proprietary deal sourcing platform with Participate’s patented loan trading automation and post-sale servicing capabilities. Share

Together, Participate and Community Capital bring a footprint that extends to over 25% of financial institutions in the U.S., delivering the largest and most robust loan trading ecosystem in the industry. The combined solution enables banks, credit unions, farm credits, and other lenders to buy, sell, and originate loans with greater speed, efficiency, and transparency, spanning all asset classes and loan types.

“Financial institutions today are seeking smarter, more efficient ways to optimize liquidity and risk while keeping their lending pipelines strong,” said Garrett Smith, CEO of Community Capital. “This partnership with Participate expands the capabilities of our digital marketplace by integrating loan participation automation and servicing, creating a holistic solution for institutions of all sizes. By combining our extensive marketplace with Participate’s automation tools, we are reducing inefficiencies, broadening market reach, and streamlining the entire loan sales process.”

At the core of this collaboration is the seamless integration of Community Capital’s extensive lender network and proprietary deal sourcing platform with Participate’s patented loan trading automation and post-sale servicing capabilities. The result is a comprehensive solution that enables financial institutions to manage loan sales more efficiently, optimize balance sheets, and improve transaction execution—all within a secure and transparent ecosystem.

“The U.S. banking system is at an inflection point where liquidity management and balance sheet optimization are more critical than ever,” said Mike Montgomery, Chairman and CEO of BankLabs. “By joining forces with Community Capital, we are strengthening the lending marketplace with an integrated solution that makes it easier for financial institutions to move capital where it’s needed most while supporting their long-term growth and stability.”

Financial institutions leveraging this platform will benefit from:

Expanded market access – A single, connected network of counterparties for efficient loan sourcing and sales.

– A single, connected network of counterparties for efficient loan sourcing and sales. Automated execution & servicing – Streamlined end-to-end workflows from origination to post-sale servicing.

– Streamlined end-to-end workflows from origination to post-sale servicing. Data-driven decision-making – Advanced analytics and real-time market intelligence to optimize loan strategies.

– Advanced analytics and real-time market intelligence to optimize loan strategies. Seamless ecosystem integrations – Connectivity with leading platforms such as nCino®, Fiserv®, and FIS® for an integrated capital markets experience.

“Our goal has always been to empower financial institutions with the best tools to efficiently and confidently navigate loan sales,” added Matt Johnner, Co-Founder and President of Participate. “With Community Capital’s best-in-class loan marketplace and Participate’s automation capabilities, we are equipping lenders with an innovative, scalable solution to maximize profitability, enhance liquidity, and optimize risk management strategies.”

This partnership represents a major step forward in loan trading innovation, providing financial institutions with a more agile, transparent, and efficient way to manage capital and loan portfolios. With deep industry expertise and cutting-edge technology, Participate and Community Capital are committed to reshaping the future of financial institution liquidity management.

About Participate

Participate (a BankLabs company) is a leading provider of patented, automated loan participation and syndication technology, empowering financial institutions to optimize balance sheets, increase liquidity, and remove friction from the loan sales process. www.participateloan.com

About Community Capital Technology Inc.

Community Capital is the premier digital loan marketplace, offering financial institutions a seamless platform to source, distribute, and execute secondary market loan transactions and source new loan originations while optimizing liquidity and balance sheet performance. www.communityct.com

nCino®, Fiserv®, and FIS® are their respective trademarks and this release is not an endorsement of Participate or Community Capital.