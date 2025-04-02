Ameresco and Killeen Regional Airport Celebrate Solar Project Completion in Central Texas Region

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & KILLEEN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today announced the successful completion of Killeen Regional Airport’s solar-integrated covered parking project. The project aims to significantly enhance the traveler experience by offering covered parking in short-term parking and rental lots, along with an LED retrofit throughout the airport. This initiative not only showcases a strong commitment to sustainability but also provides substantial economic benefits by reducing long-term energy costs. This project in the Central Texas region stands as a testament to the vision outlined by airport leadership and their unwavering dedication to creating a sustainable future.

The 1.2 MW project includes a robust solar energy component, featuring a solar array serving the terminal, a solar array for the rental lot, and a solar array for the short-term parking lot. Additionally, it encompasses a comprehensive terminal lighting retrofit, replacing interior and exterior lights with energy-efficient and longer-lasting LEDs. To further enhance traveler convenience and accessibility, a covered pedestrian walkway has been constructed, seamlessly connecting the terminal to the rental lot.

"Ameresco is proud to partner with Killeen Regional Airport on this solar-powered covered parking project,” said Lou Maltezos, President of Central & Western USA, Canada Regions at Ameresco. “By integrating solar technology and energy-efficient lighting, this great project not only modernizes the airport infrastructure but also delivers significant cost savings."

“This is a day that we have looked forward to for many years,” Mike Wilson, Executive Director of Aviation for the City of Killeen said. “The full project includes a complete LED retrofit of the entire Airport campus. I am very proud of this project because not only will it decrease the airport’s operating budget by lowering our energy costs, but it will also provide a much-needed upgrade to the customer experience.”

The project was made possible through a competitive grant process with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Terminals Program (ATP). The final scope of the project amounted to over $7 million, with a grant award of $5 million. This investment is estimated to offset 68% of the airport's purchased electricity, showcasing a significant step towards energy efficiency and sustainability.

“This marks our city’s first major solar project,” said Mayor Debbie Nash-King. “It stands as a testament to our staff’s proactive approach to environmental stewardship and our commitment to creating a greener future for generations to come.”

Today, the solar-integrated covered parking project was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Airport Executive Director Mike Wilson, and representatives from Ameresco. The event was marked by the presence of many pivotal contributors whose dedication and efforts were instrumental in bringing this project to life.

