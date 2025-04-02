-

KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating to Various State of Connecticut General Obligation Bonds; Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ to the State of Connecticut: General Obligation Bonds (2025 Series A); General Obligation Refunding Bonds (2025 Series B); and, Taxable General Obligation Bonds (2025 Series A). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA+ for the State's outstanding General Obligation Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • State is projected to complete FY 2025 with a BRF balance exceeding the statutory cap at 18% of general fund appropriations and is positioned to direct surplus resources toward supplemental pension contributions for a sixth consecutive year.
  • Strong financial management framework and recent extension of enhanced statutory fiscal guardrails through at least FY 2028 position the State for strong operating results.
  • Strong wealth levels with the second highest per capita personal income level among all states.

Credit Challenges

  • Lower relative growth in the economic indicators of population, employment, and gross state product, although there are recent signs of growth in population.
  • Unfunded pension liabilities and tax-supported debt burden are high relative to personal income, each more than 3x the respective U.S. average. However, the State borrows for many local purposes and the comparison on a combined state and local basis is more moderate.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Significant improvement in the funded ratios for the State’s pension systems.

For Downgrade

  • Structural operating deficits in the general fund.
  • Further relaxation of the fiscal guardrails.
  • Sustained weakening in the State’s employment base and economic activity.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Only those ratings on securities issued by this Issuer that also are denoted on the Security Ratings tab for this Issuer on KBRA.com as “endorsed” by Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited into the European Union and/or by Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited into the UK are covered by the disclosures set forth in this press release and the corresponding Information Disclosure Form. No other ratings on issuances by this Issuer have been endorsed into the European Union or the UK, and the disclosures set forth herein and in the corresponding Information Disclosure Form are inapplicable to those ratings and may not be used for regulatory purposes by European Union or UK investors in these securities.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1008881

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2347
karen.daly@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

