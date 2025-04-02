Canva and Google for Education Launch Integration to Bring Creativity to Classrooms at Scale

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canva, the world’s only all-in-one visual communication platform, and Google have today unveiled their latest collaboration, introducing the Google for Education app licensing integration for Canva for Education. This cutting-edge collaboration enables school and district administrators to deploy Canva quickly and easily through Google Workspace for Education, empowering teachers and students to unlock classroom creativity with just a few clicks.

With Google app licensing, districts can now deploy Canva in just minutes. Share

This integration simplifies license distribution and reduces administrative workloads, making it easier for school and district leaders to deploy Canva at scale. By simplifying access, Canva and Google for Education are empowering educators to bring world-class creativity tools into the classroom and helping to prepare students for success in an increasingly digital world.

“Our partnership with Google is reshaping how schools access and implement technology,” said Carly Daff, Canva’s Head of Teams & Education. “With Google app licensing, districts can now deploy Canva in just minutes. This collaboration is about removing barriers so that every student and teacher can easily tap into their creative potential. Together, we’re building a streamlined education technology ecosystem that’s simpler, smarter, and more impactful.”

A seamless, scalable solution for schools

Google’s app licensing for Canva for Education addresses key challenges faced by schools and districts, offering:

Instant Deployment: Schools can activate Canva licenses through Google Admin console, reducing setup time from weeks to minutes.

Schools can activate Canva licenses through Google Admin console, reducing setup time from weeks to minutes. Automated Onboarding: Staff and student accounts are created automatically, enabling a one click sign-in and onboarding experience.

Staff and student accounts are created automatically, enabling a one click sign-in and onboarding experience. Enhanced Security: Built on Google’s trusted infrastructure, GAL ensures data privacy and compliance with global education standards, including FERPA and COPPA.

Built on Google’s trusted infrastructure, GAL ensures data privacy and compliance with global education standards, including FERPA and COPPA. Scalability: Flexible license management through Google Workspace for Education allows schools and districts of any size to deploy Canva efficiently.

“Google’s app licensing integration was born out of a desire to simplify life for administrators and make it as easy as possible for them to put great education tools in the hands of teachers and students. Partnering with Canva to launch the app licensing integration will further this mission, and ensure that teachers and students across the globe are able to access the world class creativity tools Canva for Education has to offer.” said Alisa Sommer O’Hara, Google’s Global Head of EdTech Partnerships

Empowering Creativity with Canva for Education

Canva for Education is free for all K-12 schools, offering access to premium creative tools, over 100,000 educational templates, and robust collaboration features. With Google for Education app licensing, schools can now deploy Canva instantly, removing barriers to adoption and opening doors for more students and teachers to create, collaborate, and learn. Find out more here.