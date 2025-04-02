The Redesign Group Awarded 2025 North America Emerging Partner of the Year by Rapid7

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Redesign Group (“Redesign”), a global technology & cybersecurity firm, today announced it has been named 2025 North America Emerging Partner of the Year by Rapid7, a leader in extended risk and threat detection. This award recognizes Redesign’s exceptional growth in the past year—a result of consistent collaboration to deliver market-leading security solutions and support.

In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, companies are turning to trusted advisors who can help them navigate regulatory requirements, expanding attack surfaces, and complex hybrid cloud environments. Redesign’s partnership with Rapid7 provides streamlined access to cutting-edge cybersecurity tools, paired with expert implementation and advisory services.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rapid7 to help our customers manage risk, improve security posture, and scale their security operations capabilities,” said Patrick Sullivan, CEO of Redesign Trust, the cybersecurity business unit at Redesign. “Rapid7 provides one of the most comprehensive security operations platforms in the market today, offering our customers real-time visibility, threat intelligence, and automation across their environments.”

By leveraging The Rapid7 Command Platform, including InsightVM for vulnerability management, InsightIDR for Next-Gen SIEM, Threat Command for threat intelligence, and Managed Threat Complete for 24x7 security monitoring and response, Redesign Trust helps its customers reduce detection and response times, meet compliance goals, and stay ahead of emerging threats.

“Rapid7's partner ecosystem plays a vital role in helping organizations simplify security, take control of their attack surface, and confidently navigate a dynamic threat landscape,” said Chris Koch, Director, North American Channel at Rapid7. “Our partnership with The Redesign Group allows us to deliver excellent customer service and value alongside a highly adaptive, predictive, and responsive cybersecurity platform.”

Redesign is part of the Rapid7 PACT Program, which was recently updated to unite partners with tailored engagement programs and specializations, an all-new Partner Training Academy, and a modernized and expanded partner portal. Through its participation in the program, Redesign can offer powerful, industry-leading solutions to joint customers so they can take command of their attack surface.

About The Redesign Group

Redesign Group is a global technology solutions provider and consulting firm. We leverage design thinking, interdependent subject matter expertise, and emerging technology solutions to help organizations achieve meaningful transformation. Our cybersecurity business unit, Redesign Trust, delivers modern risk management, compliance automation, and managed security services to organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.