Luxshare-Tech and Semtech Announce Availability of High-Performance 1.6T Active Copper Cable at OFC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At OFC 2025, Luxshare-Tech, a leader in high-performance interconnect solutions, and Semtech, a leading provider of high-performance semiconductors, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, announced immediate availability of its 1.6T OSFP Active Copper Cable (ACC), powered by Semtech’s CopperEdge™ technology.

The newly released Luxshare-Tech 1.6T OSFP ACC incorporates Semtech’s 224G/lane linear equalizer/redriver ICs to provide high-bandwidth, high-reliability extended-reach connectivity between compute and storage resources in high-end data center infrastructure, enabling AI/ML clusters to rapidly scale to support new applications and ever-larger training models. The 1.6T OSFP ACC provides significant benefits to data center operators including:

Extended reach (up to 3 meters) at 224G/lane for interconnecting across multiple racks

Ultra-low latency (under 100ps) for high-performance AI/ML workloads

Ultra-low power consumption (up to 10x lower than DSP-based solutions), significantly alleviating rack-level power feed and thermal challenges

Protocol-transparent operation to enable use across a wide range of applications

“The newly released 1.6T OSFP ACC that we are introducing with Semtech’s partnership is a vital addition to our high-speed interconnect solutions; these ACC’s are in high demand from leading hyperscale data center and enterprise customers for upcoming infrastructure generations,” said Carl Yuan, Director of Global Product Management at Luxshare-Tech.

Weiliang Deng, Director of Data Center Marketing at Semtech, added, “By joining forces with Luxshare-Tech on the 1.6T OSFP ACC, we are tackling one of the industry’s most pressing challenges. Our combined expertise removes the critical interconnect bottlenecks that have constrained cluster scaling, unlocking unprecedented performance for the next wave of AI/ML data center architectures.”

The 1.6T OSFP Active Copper Cable is available now – visit Luxshare-Tech at booth #4905 and Semtech at booth #1028 at OFC 2025 for more information.

About Luxshare-Tech

Luxshare-Tech is a pioneering global provider of ICT core component solutions. We serve a diverse range of industries, including wireless communication, data centers, HPC, and cloud computing, and provide comprehensive end-to-end support and services.

Our product range is divided into three main categories: high-speed interconnects, thermal management, and power supply. Our globally integrated network of research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and supply chains enables us to respond rapidly to customer needs and deliver premium products efficiently.

Keeping pace with the cutting-edge development of AI data centers, we are dedicated to driving innovation in materials science, product design, and intelligent manufacturing. By pushing the boundaries of technology, we bring forward-thinking, reliable products to the market, enabling our customers to fully leverage the potential of their digital transformations.

With the mission of empowering customers with technological innovation, Luxshare-Tech will continue to achieve leapfrog development for the industry and customers, while upholding the concept of green and sustainable "digital" development.

To learn more about Luxshare-Tech, visit us at Luxshare-tech.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions dedicated to delivering high-quality technology that enables a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, and CopperEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.