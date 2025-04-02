Spire Launches Pay with Spire, a Merchant-Branded Pay-by-Bank Solution at the Point of Sale

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire, the ultimate payment solution for everyday spend, has launched its new Pay with Spire platform that leverages Discover® Network to deliver the first-ever merchant-branded Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment solution at the point of sale with no integration required. Pay with Spire dramatically lowers transaction processing costs for merchants while enabling them to drive loyalty by providing meaningful customer rewards.

“At Spire, we’re changing the way merchants think about branded digital payments,” said Matt Brennan, Chief Executive Officer at Spire. Share

Today’s everyday spend merchants face compressed margins and rising processing fees, more than double what they were 10 years ago. Spire’s Pay with Spire platform is designed for point-of-sale transactions such as cards and digital wallets, as well as in-app and online environments. Transactions completed via the Pay with Spire pay-by-bank platform leverage Discover Network, enabling merchants to avoid expensive fees and back-end integrations while consumers enjoy a secure and familiar payment experience with credit card-like rewards.

“At Spire, we’re changing the way merchants think about branded digital payments,” said Matt Brennan, Chief Executive Officer at Spire. “We enable seamless ACH payments directly at the merchant point of sale, unlocking pay-by-bank transactions at 99% of U.S. merchants—a true game-changer. Our ‘North Star’ is to provide the best payment solution for the merchant and the most rewarding payment experience for the consumer.”

Win-win for Merchants and Consumers

Pay with Spire provides low-cost transactions to more than 55,000 merchant locations. From reduced transaction costs and higher conversion rates to more meaningful rewards and increased customer loyalty, Pay with Spire offers long-lasting benefits to everyday spend merchants and consumers, including:

Merchant Benefits Consumer Benefits Higher Conversion Rates: With a merchant-branded offering at the point of sale, merchants can unlock high conversion rates, as their customers can utilize Pay with Spire across all available transaction channels. Convenience of Credit Card-Like Transactions Without the Fees: Pay with Spire offers the ease of credit card payments without high fees or interest, delivering a smooth checkout experience without traditional credit reliance. Reduced Transaction Costs: Instead of merchants paying approximately 2.5% fees for credit card transactions and 1.7% on regulated debit card transactions, Pay with Spire offers an extremely low flat per-transaction fee, allowing merchants to save between 50% and 90% on processing fees overall. Rewards That Matter: Merchants can pass cost savings from lower processing fees onto customers in the form of meaningful rewards such as points, discounts, and incentives, leading to increased customer satisfaction. Increased Customer Loyalty: Offering fast payment options, a 98% transaction approval rate, and integrated loyalty rewards builds customer trust and spurs repeat business and bigger basket sizes. Familiar Payment Experience: Pay with Spire offers consumers a familiar and convenient payment experience—there is no need to learn a new habit, ultimately reducing barriers to entry. Higher Average Transaction Value: The branded payment platform, which offers rewards that truly matter, encourages consumers to spend more per visit, as they perceive payments as hassle-free. Avoid Personal Debt Accumulation: Pay with Spire empowers consumers to avoid debt accumulation by allowing them to make payments straight from their bank accounts. Ease of Integration: Transactions are routed over Discover Network, eliminating the need for costly front-end or back-end integrations. This results in a frictionless implementation process. Flexibility Across Payment Channels: The platform supports digital and physical payment types, allowing consumers to pay how they prefer. Whether shopping in-store, online, or in-app, Pay with Spire works seamlessly across all channels. Expand

“By collaborating with Discover Network, Spire has unlocked a new payment solution for everyday spend—notably without requiring front- or back-end integration. For consumers, it feels like an everyday purchase. For merchants, it operates as a Discover transaction,” said Bill Dulin, Vice President of Business Development at Discover. “This collaboration breaks down barriers for both merchants and consumers, redefining everyday spending with a powerful new way to pay.”

About Spire

Spire is transforming everyday spend with a convenient payment solution designed to lower transaction processing costs for merchants while enabling them to drive loyalty by providing meaningful customer rewards.

Spire’s Pay with Spire platform leverages Discover® Network to deliver the first-ever merchant-branded Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment solution at the point of sale with no integration required. Designed for seamless transactions across point of sale systems, digital wallets, in-app purchases, and online environments, Pay with Spire reduces merchant processing costs by 50-90% while offering customers a secure, bank-linked payment option. With over 55,000 merchant locations, Pay with Spire uses Discover Network to eliminate costly fees and back-end integrations for merchants. Meanwhile, consumers enjoy a smooth, familiar payment experience enhanced by credit card-like rewards.

Spire’s origins trace back to being the ACH-based payment solution selected for the Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX), an early collaboration among major retailers to streamline mobile payments. Spire is building on MCX's mission with the next evolution of Pay by Bank at the point of sale, which has eluded many companies in the A2A payment space. It truly is the best payment solution for the merchant and the best payment experience for the consumer.

With Spire, merchants and customers can unlock everyday spend that rewards.

For more information, visit paywithspire.com.