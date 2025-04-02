LinusBio and The BRAIN Foundation Partner to Advance Biomarker-Supported Autism Diagnosis and Early Intervention

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinusBio, a leader in precision exposome medicine, today announced a new partnership with the BRAIN Foundation, a leading autism non-profit organization, to support their shared missions of advancing autism biomarker research and facilitating early identification and intervention of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Both organizations will share knowledge and resources to advance research, increase awareness, and reduce barriers to achieving these goals.

As part of this partnership, the BRAIN Foundation will facilitate academic collaborations for BRAIN-funded researchers to incorporate LinusBio’s proprietary temporal exposome sequencing platform into their studies. Originating from the world’s leading exposome labs at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, LinusBio’s platform is actively advancing groundbreaking biomarker research in academia and pharmaceutical clinical trials. The platform produces 150 million biochemical data points from a single strand of hair, revealing how biology changes over time. These molecular signatures are used to provide in-depth molecular insights into ASD pathology and help develop objective diagnostic tools for ASD and many other conditions.

In addition, LinusBio will provide BRAIN community members and supporters access to a discounted price for ClearStrand-ASD, LinusBio’s first-in-class biochemical test that identifies a molecular signature predictive of autism in a strand of hair as early as one month of age. It is designed to help physicians rule out the condition in children up to 36 months of age when autism is a concern. The test will be expanded to older age groups in the coming months.

Evidence shows that early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for improved outcomes, yet many families face years-long waitlists to receive a diagnostic assessment and commence therapy. Both organizations will work collaboratively to remove barriers for early intervention and to increase awareness about the role of novel biomarkers to support this effort, connecting families to essential healthcare resources when they need them most.

“LinusBio shares the BRAIN Foundation’s mission to help families get the health answers they need for their child faster and more efficiently,” said Dr. Manish Arora, CEO and founder at LinusBio. “By working together, we will battle long waitlists and remove barriers to early diagnosis and intervention. We will work collaboratively on leveraging the advancement of novel biomarker testing, providing families and clinicians with an important tool in their toolbox. In parallel, we will leverage the BRAIN Foundation’s extensive network to accelerate the next phase of discoveries for autism therapies.”

“LinusBio is at the forefront of developing groundbreaking technology for autism diagnostics and biomedical advancement, and we are proud to partner with them to help bring this science to our research collaborators, clinicians and families,” said Sarika Agrawal, Co-founder and Board Member, at the BRAIN Foundation. “Objective, biological biomarkers like those developed by LinusBio have the potential to revolutionize early diagnosis, help researchers identify subtypes, predict treatment responses, and track symptom progression over time—advancing both research and care for the autism community.”

This partnership marks LinusBio’s first collaboration with a patient advocacy group. The company will participate in Synchrony 2025 - the BRAIN Foundations’ international symposium on translational research in autism.

About LinusBio

LinusBio (Linus Biotechnology Inc.) is a patient-centric, breakthrough science precision exposome medicine company headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ. The Company’s program pipeline comprises precision exposome medicine biomarkers and target discovery across disease domains for which historically no molecular endpoints have been available in medical practice or for clinical trials, including CNS (autism spectrum disorder, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), gastroenterology (inflammatory bowel disease), renal disease and oncology. For more information, visit www.linusbio.com.

About The Brain Foundation

The BRAIN Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to support translational research for the development of FDA-approved treatments and an improved standard of care for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and neurodevelopmental disabilities. The nonprofit provides 1) funding through research grants and equity investments, 2) opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and research-industry partnerships through its annual Synchrony symposia, and 3) community and clinician education on evidence-based research and treatments. For more information about The BRAIN Foundation, please visit https://brainfoundation.org and connect on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.