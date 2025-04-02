Anaergia Finalizes Contract With Techbau to Build Five Biomethane Plants in Italy

TREVIGLIO, Italy & BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia”, the “Company”, “us”, or “our”) (TSX:ANRG) (OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary, Anaergia S.r.l., has signed a contract with Techbau S.p.A. (“Techbau”), a leading Italian company specializing in large-scale engineering and construction projects for the building of five new biomethane production plants in Italy.

Anaergia S.r.l. will supply state-of-the-art equipment for the biomethane production process, while Techbau will serve as the general contractor, responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the facilities that are to be strategically located across Southern Italy. On January 14, 2025, Anaergia announced a Binding Agreement with Techbau, marking a significant achievement towards finalizing this contract.

As previously disclosed, these five new facilities will leverage Anaergia’s cutting-edge anaerobic digestion technologies to produce renewable biomethane from various types of agricultural and food processing wastes, aligning with Italy’s commitment to sustainable energy and decarbonization goals. Each of the plants are to treat more than 90,000 tons per year of feedstock each, for a combined total production of about 234,000 MWh to be injected into the grid yearly.

All five plants are expected to be fully constructed and able to provide renewable biomethane to Italy’s gas pipeline grid by the mid-2026. Anaergia is expecting to recognize revenues of over C$27 million from this project.

"Over the years, Anaergia has developed a unique combination of experience and expertise, enabling us to effectively meet our clients' needs within efficient timeframes," stated Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. "This contract to provide Anaergia’s proprietary technologies — proven in biomethane facilities around the world — for five facilities for Techbau marks a significant milestone in Italy’s progress toward its sustainability goals."

About Techbau

Techbau is an Italian leader in the design and execution of complex infrastructure and industrial projects. Renowned for its innovative approach and technical expertise, the company operates across multiple sectors, including energy, transport, and manufacturing. Techbau's robust capabilities and proven track record make it a trusted partner for high-value projects both in Italy and abroad.

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today’s critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of construction of the five facilities, the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, and the sufficient sourcing of food waste and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia’s operations or financial results are included in Anaergia’s reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.