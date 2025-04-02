-

Jade Global Signs PGA Tour Golfer Matthew Riedel as Its New Brand Ambassador

original PGA Tour Golfer Matthew Riedel with Jade Global Founder and CEO, Karan Yaramada.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jade Global, a premier IT services and consulting company, is thrilled to announce the signing of PGA Tour golfer Matthew Riedel as its newest brand ambassador. This partnership marks a new chapter in Jade Global’s commitment to excellence and endorsing the next generation.

As a rising star on the PGA Tour, Matthew Riedel embodies the same dedication, discipline, and strategic mindset that define Jade Global’s approach to business success. Matthew graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Master's in Marketing. He was a member of the Vanderbilt Men's Golf Team, competing in tournaments across the country in various stages. Matthew developed many excellent skills and traits from the people who dedicated their time and effort to building the Vanderbilt golf program. After graduating, he pursued a lifelong dream to play professional golf. His pursuit of excellence on and off the course mirrors Jade Global’s mission of delivering innovation and driving impact.

Riedel expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I am honored to join forces with Jade Global. Their dedication to innovation and excellence resonates with my journey as a professional golfer. I look forward to representing a brand that values performance, integrity, and forward-thinking leadership."

"We are excited to welcome Matthew Riedel to the Jade Global family," said Karan Yaramada, Founder and CEO of Jade Global. "His drive, perseverance, and commitment to continuous improvement align perfectly with our company values. As we continue to expand our global footprint, we believe Matthew will be a tremendous representative of our brand."

The partnership with Matthew Riedel reinforces Jade Global’s commitment to fostering relationships with talented individuals who exemplify excellence in their respective fields. The company looks forward to supporting Riedel’s journey on the PGA Tour while continuing to deliver innovation and driving impact for businesses worldwide.

About Jade Global:

Jade Global is a trusted IT services partner providing cutting-edge solutions in digital transformation, data & AI, legacy modernization, and managed services. With a customer-centric approach and a reputation for delivering high-quality results, Jade Global empowers 500+ businesses to navigate their digital journeys with confidence. For more information, visit www.jadeglobal.com.

