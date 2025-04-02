Obie Unveils New Brand to Move Real Estate Investment Insurance Forward

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obie, the insurance solution built for real estate investors and the professionals who serve them, announced the launch of a new brand identity today—one that reflects how far the company has come and where it’s headed next.

What started as a way to make purchasing insurance faster and more accessible has become something more significant: a platform that powers progress for an entire ecosystem. From investors and lenders to property managers and agents, Obie’s rebrand marks a renewed commitment to making insurance feel less like a hurdle—and more like a helpful part of the real estate investment journey.

“From this brand strategy, we created a full identity system,” said Ryan Letzeiser, CEO and Co-Founder of Obie. “At its core is the paper airplane—a symbol of forward momentum. Simple, intuitive, and universally understood, it reflects how insurance should work: efficient, clear, and built for progress.”

Since 2017, Obie has been redefining how real estate investors secure coverage—removing outdated processes and delivering speed, automation, and expert guidance through one platform. That approach has already driven over $200 million in written premium, with momentum still building. As the industry faces rising costs, tighter compliance, and growing complexity, Obie is maturing to meet that moment.

“The future of real estate deserves better insurance,” said Aaron Letzeiser, Co-Founder of Obie. “This new identity is about clearing the path—removing barriers so that investors and their teams can keep building. It’s not just a fresh look. It’s a signal that we’re moving forward—together.”

This rebrand doesn’t just signal change—it sharpens its focus. Obie has always sought to simplify insurance. Now, it's expanding what that means. Smarter tools. Clearer communication. Stronger support for every partner in the process. The new identity reflects how Obie delivers—not just what it provides.

The updated brand identity includes a refined visual system, a modernized color palette, and more intuitive messaging designed to remove industry jargon and replace complexity with clarity. Every element of the refresh aligns with Obie’s mission: to empower real estate investors, lenders, agents, and partners with a smarter, more seamless insurance experience.

Obie’s new brand officially launches on April 2, 2025, across its website, platform, and all customer-facing channels.

About Obie

Since 2017, Obie has simplified real estate investment insurance for landlords, property managers, agents, and investors across the U.S. With expert-backed coverage, intuitive tools, and embedded technology, Obie delivers fast, reliable insurance solutions designed to fit how real estate professionals work today. With $60 billion in coverage secured and $39 million in funding, Obie is redefining what insurance can do—for the people building the future of real estate.