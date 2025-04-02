Seaside Equity Partners Announces Partnership with Capstone Accounting and Tax

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaside Equity Partners, a San Diego-based private equity firm, has partnered with Capstone Accounting and Tax (“Capstone”), a leading provider of tax, accounting, and advisory services to small and mid-size clients throughout the Pacific Northwest. Seaside Equity Partners’ strategic investment will enable Capstone to enhance its client offerings, invest in cutting-edge technology, and expand its presence in existing and new markets while continuing to put its clients first.

Initially founded in 2004, Capstone has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional service and technical expertise to its clients. Today, Capstone serves clients across nearly a dozen key markets in the Pacific Northwest. "We are honored to partner with the Capstone team and believe the firm’s Partners have built a marquee franchise poised for substantial growth. We are excited to deliver an even broader set of services to its current and future clients and to support their next phase of growth by providing additional resources and strategic partnership,” said Hiral Pithadia, Managing Director of Seaside Equity Partners.

Capstone will continue to operate under the Capstone Accounting and Tax brand. Key Partners of Capstone will remain significant shareholders in the Company and will remain in place to drive the firm’s continued success rooted in client satisfaction. "We have always been committed to growing in a way that strengthens both our client relationships and our internal team," said Lance Brant, Managing Partner of Capstone Accounting and Tax. "Seaside aligns with our vision, providing not only targeted investment but also strategic resources that allow us to expand while continuing to offer the high-quality service our clients rely on."

For additional information on Capstone Accounting and Tax, see https://capstoneaccounting.com.

About Seaside Equity Partners:

Seaside Equity Partners is a growth-oriented and operationally focused private equity firm based in San Diego, CA. The firm seeks to provide capital, resources, and strategic support to leading mission critical services businesses that are headquartered in the Western United States. Seaside is currently investing out of a $325 million investment vehicle that closed in December 2022, which focuses on partnering with founder, family, and entrepreneur-owned businesses.

For additional information on Seaside Equity Partners, see http://www.seasideequity.com.