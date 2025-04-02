Greenlane and Volvo Partner to Drive Commercial Fleet Electrification

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To bolster heavy-duty electric vehicle (HDEV) charging access and convenience for fleets and drivers, Greenlane Infrastructure, LLC, a leading commercial EV charging network developer, has partnered with one of the leading original equipment manufacturers (OEM), Volvo Trucks North America, to integrate Greenlane’s charging network into the Volvo Open Charge service.

Greenlane is Volvo’s first official Charge Point Operator (CPO) in the North American market. Through its seamless integration with Volvo Open Charge, Greenlane will enable real-time access to its network, providing Volvo customers frictionless access to public charging, centralized billing, and exclusive benefits.

The build-out of public charge points also reduces the need for fleets to invest in costly charging infrastructure, reducing capital expenditures and operational complexities, as well as enabling range extension.

"Our partnership with Volvo is a first-of-its-kind collaboration to deliver public charging solutions tailored to the needs of medium- and heavy-duty fleets," said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. "By streamlining the transition to electric fleets, we are providing a future-ready solution that keeps goods and services moving and drives meaningful progress toward zero-emissions freight transportation."

Greenlane will open its flagship charging location in Colton, CA, in April, featuring over 40 publicly accessible chargers for heavy-, medium- and light-duty zero-emissions vehicles. As part of its commitment to building a nationwide commercial EV charging network, Greenlane’s plans for the I-15 corridor include several charging sites approximately 60 to 90 miles apart, with the next sites planned for Long Beach, Barstow, and Baker, CA. To learn more about the company’s first commercial EV charging corridor and its products and solutions to support fleet electrification, visit drivegreenlane.com.

This partnership is a major step toward scaling the adoption of heavy-duty electric trucks. Volvo’s collaboration with Greenlane underscores its joint commitment to delivering an exceptional end-to-end customer experience.

Greenlane and Volvo will continue to work together to further integrate and make additional membership features available in Volvo Open Charge, e.g. booking reservations.

As a result, Greenlane’s services allow customers to focus on adopting new technology and executing operational changes by alleviating the need to invest in building charging depots or navigating the complexities of infrastructure development.

About Greenlane Infrastructure

Greenlane Infrastructure is a joint venture between Daimler Truck North America, LLC (DTNA), NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock. Greenlane's mission is to design, develop, install and operate a nationwide, high-performance, zero-emission public charging and hydrogen refueling network for medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles. Greenlane addresses the urgent need for publicly available, nationwide electric charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles, especially for long-haul freight operations, and is a critical step toward the development of a sustainable zero-emission vehicle ecosystem across North America.