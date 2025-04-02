Fluor to Provide EPCM Services for a Second Multi-Billion-Dollar Pharmaceutical Facility in Indiana

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has received a letter of intent from one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical makers to provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for its Lebanon, Indiana, mega-project. Fluor will recognize the multi-billion-dollar reimbursable contract as a new award in the first quarter of 2025.

This investment is in addition to its first multi-billion-dollar project that was awarded to Fluor in 2023.

The facility will manufacture groundbreaking peptide-based drugs for Type 2 diabetes and weight control and represents the largest investment in an active pharmaceutical ingredient facility in U.S. history.

“This monumental project stands as one of the largest life science endeavors ever undertaken in a single initiative and demonstrates Fluor’s EPCM leadership position in the sector,” said Richard Meserole, President of Fluor’s Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business. “The products this facility manufactures have the ability to enhance the overall wellbeing of its users globally. Fluor is honored to be delivering it."

About Fluor Corporation:

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's nearly 27,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $16.3 billion in 2024 and is ranked 265 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than a century.

