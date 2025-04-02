Impact Capital Group, Inc. Advises on Commercial Timberland Joint Venture

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impact Capital Group, as exclusive investment banker to Ridge Financial Group, LLC (“RFG”), announces the closing of a commercial timberland joint venture with Arena Investors, LP (“Arena”). This JV is focused on the acquisition, development, and restoration of quality timberland properties in the USA. The JV closed its first timber acquisition and is executing on a robust pipeline of proprietary targets.

"As investment bankers, we connect strategic capital with high-quality opportunities that deliver both strong financial returns and long-term sustainability," said Michael Cohen, CEO of Impact. "This closing underscores our ability to arrange transactions that create growth and lasting value for clients."

This joint venture combines Arena's proprietary investment approach and successful track record across the natural resource sectors with RFG's deep expertise in commercial timberland management and unique sourcing capabilities.

"We are proud to have played a key role in bringing this opportunity to fruition," said David Ring, Managing Director of Impact. "The timberland market presents a compelling investment thesis, and our involvement in this transaction highlights our ability to execute financial structures for our clients."

“This Joint Venture signifies a truly complementary partnership to deliver exceptional value to all parties,” said Matt Davis, Managing Director of Impact.

Impact facilitates innovative investment opportunities across asset classes, leveraging its expertise to support long-term growth for its clients.

About Impact Capital Group, Inc.

Impact is a leading investment banking firm bringing professional M&A transactions, capital raises, valuation, and strategic advisory to founder-led businesses. The team at Impact has extensive experience working across a range of industries, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer, business services, real estate, technology, and more.

Securities administered through Hamilton Grant LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC. Impact and Hamilton Grant are not affiliated.

About Ridge Financial Group, LLC:

Ridge Financial Group acquires, develops, and sells timberland properties, producing current cash flows from the harvesting of timber. Harvested properties are subsequently sold in subdivided parcels developed for hunting and other recreational uses.

About Arena Investors, LP:

Arena Investors, a subsidiary of Arena Investor Group Holdings, is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With approximately $3.5 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of December 31, 2024, and a team of over 180 employees in offices globally.