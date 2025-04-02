Ancor Capital Partners Expands Sustainability Focus with Investment in CEAR

SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ancor Capital Partners, an operations-focused private investment firm based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, today announced an investment in CEAR, LLC, a leading provider of electronics recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services headquartered in Mather, California.

Founded in 2000, CEAR is an industry pioneer in sustainable electronics recycling, offering secure, end-to-end services for asset recovery, data destruction, and certified e-waste recycling. The company serves a broad base of commercial, government, and institutional clients across the western U.S., helping them meet both regulatory and ESG compliance goals.

“We are excited about this opportunity to continue innovating and growing as we turn the page and enter the next chapter in our sustainable business journey,” said Paul Gao, CEO of CEAR.

The acquisition marks Ancor’s continued expansion into environmental services and sustainability-focused sectors, building on its strategy of partnering with mission-driven businesses at critical points of growth.

Ancor was drawn to CEAR’s people-driven culture and unwavering commitment to ethical, transparent operations. Both organizations share a commitment to maintaining CEAR’s positive culture and trusted reputation while scaling CEAR’s reach and impact. Investment from Ancor will accelerate CEAR’s ongoing innovation, service expansion, and unique solutions in the circular supply chain.

“The opportunity to partner with Paul and his team is exciting,” said Timothy J. McKibben, Co-Founder of Ancor Capital. “We know that our shared values and commitment to building a strong culture will help position CEAR as the country’s leading provider of ITAD services.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Ancor Capital Partners

Ancor Capital Partners, founded in 1994, is a Dallas-based private investment firm that invests in lower-middle-market companies. Ancor is focused on helping companies reach their next level of growth. With a proven track record of 60+ successful acquisitions, Ancor brings deep operational and industry expertise across healthcare, industrials, consumer staples, and sustainability-driven businesses. www.ancorcapital.com

About CEAR, LLC

CEAR is a certified electronics recycler and IT asset disposition provider based in Greater Sacramento. The company offers full-service, secure, and sustainable electronics recycling solutions to Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and institutions. CEAR’s facility is R2v3 certified and NAID AAA certified for data destruction. www.cearinc.com