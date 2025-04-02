TELUS Digital Deepens CX Capabilities Through Strategic Collaboration with Zendesk

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS Digital Experience (TELUS Digital) (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading global technology company deploying exceptional customer experiences, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Zendesk, a pioneer in agentic AI-powered service. The relationship reflects TELUS Digital’s broader strategy of offering its clients a transformational fusion of people and technology, centered on the outcomes and use cases that matter most to enterprise and mid-market clients, such as voice, chat, messaging, and AI-powered support.

As part of this collaboration, Zendesk will integrate TELUS Digital’s global CXM talent into its support solutions granting immediate access to a global network of 78,000 team members across 31 countries. In turn, TELUS Digital will incorporate Zendesk’s customer relationship management (CRM) and call center as a service (CCaaS) technologies in its suite of offerings. TELUS Digital’s enterprise-grade GenAI platform, Fuel iX™, will be available to Zendesk customers to add seamlessly from the Zendesk marketplace, providing access to a combination of human expertise and AI technology.

“This partnership unites Zendesk’s AI-powered service and CCaaS platform with TELUS Digital’s global talent delivery and generative AI capabilities to meet the needs of modern, large-scale customer service environments,” said Adrian McDermott, Chief Technology Officer, Zendesk. “Zendesk powers billions of conversations between brands and their customers across voice, chat, email, social, and more. TELUS Digital is uniquely positioned to enhance these experiences through its expertise and scale in CX delivery, technology integration, and AI innovation. Together, we empower organizations to implement and scale smarter, more connected customer experience strategies.”

TELUS Digital’s integration with Zendesk unlocks a more connected, intelligent customer service experience. By combining Zendesk’s extensible service platform with TELUS Digital’s CX and GenAI capabilities, clients can smoothly integrate workforce management tools, optimize agent performance, and streamline support operations. This creates a more efficient and responsive contact center environment that supports both real-time interactions and asynchronous messaging.

Fuel iX further enhances this integration by offering real-time agent assistance, in-conversation response suggestions, and deep insights into customer sentiment, grammar, and intent. Together, these technologies enable organizations to improve resolution speed and quality, while enhancing both the agent and customer experience.

“At TELUS Digital, we’re helping our clients reimagine the entire customer journey, from first touchpoints to real-time support, by building integrated solutions that are fast to implement and easy to scale,” said Tobias Dengel, President, TELUS Digital Solutions. “Zendesk’s extensible architecture gives us the flexibility to quickly integrate it into our broader CX ecosystem. The additional integration of Fuel iX, enables smarter support experiences, faster resolution times, and real operational gains, such as the 25% reduction in average handle time we recently delivered for an enterprise client within just two weeks of deployment.”

TELUS Digital’s relationship with Zendesk builds on the company’s partnership with Local Measure, a CCaaS and advanced voice solutions provider. TELUS Digital announced its partnership with Local Measure on March 4, 2024. Local Measure now powers the voice and messaging capabilities within Zendesk’s CCaaS platform, which is built on Amazon Connect to enable modern, scalable contact center solutions. In February 2025, Zendesk signed a definitive agreement to acquire Local Measure, further strengthening its voice and AI capabilities. The transaction is expected to close in May 2025.

"TELUS Digital's expertise and innovative approach will not only elevate our solutions but also empower our customers to unlock new levels of success," said Carrie Francey, Senior Vice President of Partner Sales, Zendesk. "This partnership marks the beginning of a powerful collaboration and a driver of Zendesk's resolution revolution."

TELUS Digital will serve as a full-service implementation and support partner for Zendesk customers, managing onboarding, configuration, integration, and post-launch operations. Clients will also benefit from ongoing platform optimization, including proactive insights, enhancement recommendations, and hands-on support to ensure they’re getting the most from their Zendesk investment. As a long-term CXM partner, TELUS Digital is committed to delivering clients continuous innovation and elevated customer experiences.

“As a leader in the CXM market, we’re unrelenting in our focus to build and partner with innovative technology capabilities that truly unlock our clients’ business, experience and technology goals,” said Monty Hamilton, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, TELUS Digital. “Zendesk is a leader in customer experience software, and this collaboration brings together our respective strengths to deliver true end-to-end solutions for team members, customers and brands fueled by people and technology.”

