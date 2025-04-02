Wealth.com Partners With Cetera to Bring Leading Estate Planning Technology to More Than 12,000 Financial Advisors

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the industry’s leading end-to-end estate planning platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Cetera Financial Group* (‘Cetera’), a premier financial advisor Wealth Hub. Through this partnership, more than 12,000 financial professionals in the Cetera network will gain access to Wealth.com’s advanced estate planning technology and resources, enabling them to better meet the growing client demand for holistic financial planning.

Cetera strives to differentiate from the traditional, commoditized independent broker-dealer (IBD) model by providing financial professionals and institutions with cutting-edge solutions, comprehensive support and tailored services to help them grow and scale their practices. This partnership enhances Cetera’s comprehensive wealth management offerings by equipping advisors with a best-in-class estate planning platform that simplifies and modernizes legacy planning for their clients.

With more than $545 billion in assets under administration (AUA) and $235 billion in assets under management (AUM), Cetera continues to evolve its platform by continually adding innovative solutions to better serve its advisors and their clients. With an estimated $124 trillion in assets set to transfer across generations over the next two decades, this shift presents both significant challenges and opportunities for advisors. Cetera is committed to equipping financial professionals with the tools, expertise and resources needed to help clients preserve wealth, manage complexities and seize new planning opportunities.

“Financial advisors today are expected to provide more comprehensive guidance than ever before, and estate planning is a critical component of that responsibility,” said Tim White, co-founder and chief growth officer of Wealth.com. “Cetera recognizes that modern advisors need the right tools to help clients navigate the complexities of wealth transfer and legacy planning. We are proud to partner with Cetera to deliver an estate planning solution that not only streamlines the process but also deepens client relationships and enhances the value advisors provide.”

The Cetera partnership is the latest step in Wealth.com’s efforts to deliver estate planning solutions that meaningfully expand legacy planning conversations between advisors and their clients. Wealth.com’s modern platform helps advisors address every step of their clients’ estate planning journeys, while providing full coverage across all U.S. jurisdictions.

Wealth.com and Cetera will be hosting a webinar on May 1st at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss how this partnership enhances estate planning for advisors. Speakers from Wealth.com and Cetera will share insights on integrating estate planning into holistic wealth management. Register for the webinar here.

About wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering 700+ wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end estate planning platform built specifically for financial institutions, Wealth.com helps drive scale and efficiency, meeting client needs across the wealth spectrum. Financial advisors ranked Wealth.com as the #1 estate planning platform in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey. In 2024, Wealth.com was honored by WealthManagement.com as the ‘Best Technology Provider’ in the Trust category, and CEO Rafael Loureiro received the Advisor Choice Award for Technology Providers: CEO of the Year.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $545 billion in assets under administration and $235 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Cetera Wealth Partners is a region of Cetera Advisor Network LLC. Registered Representatives offer securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.