Racepoint Global Expands Client Roster with Acoustic

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, earned-first marketing agency Racepoint Global announced the addition of Acoustic to its client roster.

Acoustic, a global marketing and customer engagement provider for B2C brands, has selected Racepoint as its agency of record. Racepoint will provide a range of earned-first communications services, including media relations, thought leadership, and brand storytelling.

Acoustic’s next-gen customer engagement platform, Acoustic Connect, helps brands optimize customer engagement by giving marketers a real-time understanding of individual customers, including their preferences, frustrations, and intent. With a product suite that balances automation and personalization, Acoustic empowers brands to connect with their audiences through data-backed insights and cross-channel marketing strategies.

“As brands navigate the challenges of delivering authentic, impactful customer experiences, Acoustic is at the forefront of one-to-one customer engagement,” said Scott Opiela, Chief Marketing Officer at Acoustic. “We’re excited to partner with Racepoint to amplify our story, build our brand presence, and showcase how our technology enables meaningful customer relationships.”

“Customer expectations are higher than ever, and brands need smart, scalable solutions to build lasting relationships. Acoustic stands out by empowering marketers with software that enables personalization at scale,” said Bill Davies, CEO at Racepoint Global. “This partnership reflects our collective commitment to breaking through the noise and guiding brands to build authentic, data-driven connections with their customers.”

About Racepoint Global

The communications landscape is in constant flux, rife with challenges — and opportunities—for brands. Racepoint is an earned-first independent marketing agency that makes people take notice. The tech-forward boutique creates unforgettable narratives that grab attention and steal customers from the competition. Founded by Larry Weber, Racepoint’s work has driven business impact for blue-chip brands for over twenty years.

About Acoustic, L.P.

Acoustic, L.P. is a global marketing and customer engagement provider delivering solutions that give brands a deeper understanding of their customers and the ability to act in the moments that matter. Our mission is to help brands build closer customer connections through data-driven visibility and personalized engagement. Our customer engagement, digital analytics, and retail pricing solutions are purpose-built to enable marketers to build, scale, and optimize customer experiences throughout the customer lifecycle, from discovery to post-purchase. With 25+ years of MarTech experience, our team of trusted experts is focused on helping brands across industries exceed expectations and build meaningful, lasting customer relationships. Learn more about Acoustic at www.acoustic.com.